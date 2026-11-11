On This Day in F1 History: Verstappen and Ocon Clash as Mercedes and Hamilton Celebrate

Eight years ago today, Lewis Hamilton won the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix, and Mercedes secured its fifth consecutive Constructors' Championship. The race took place on November 11, 2018, at Interlagos.

Hamilton started on pole and led the early laps, but a pit stop on lap 19 dropped him behind Max Verstappen, who had charged through the field from fifth on the grid.

Verstappen took the lead after his pit stop and looked on course for victory, but on lap 44, while Force India's Esteban Ocon tried to unlap himself, the two collided. The contact sent Verstappen into a spin, and Hamilton slipped through to reclaim the lead. Ocon was later penalised by the stewards.

Hamilton held on to win, crossing the line 1.469 seconds ahead of Verstappen. Kimi Räikkönen finished third for Ferrari, holding off Daniel Ricciardo in the closing laps.

The result confirmed Mercedes as Constructors' Champions, matching Ferrari's record of five consecutive titles.

The race was also notable for a tense moment between Verstappen and Ocon after the chequered flag, with the Red Bull driver shoving the Frenchman in the weigh-in area. But for Mercedes and Hamilton, it was a day of celebration, capping off a season in which they had once again proven themselves the team to beat.

Fast Facts: Lewis Hamilton Drivers' Championships 7 (1 with McLaren, 6 with Mercedes) F1 Wins 106 wins (F1 record) F1 Poles 105 poles (F1 record) First Win 2007 Canadian GP, McLaren F1 Debut 2007 Australian GP, McLaren

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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