F1 History: Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in 1989 Japanese GP

Thirty-seven years ago today, the 1989 Japanese Grand Prix delivered one of Formula 1's most controversial finishes. Ayrton Senna crossed the line first, but was later disqualified, handing the victory to Alessandro Nannini and the World Championship to Alain Prost.

The date was 22 October 1989, and the venue was Suzuka. Senna arrived needing to win both remaining races to keep his title hopes alive, while Prost needed only to finish ahead of his McLaren teammate in one of them. The tension between the two had been building all season, and Prost had publicly warned that he would not move aside if Senna tried to force a pass.

The Collision

Senna took pole position, but Prost beat him off the line and controlled the race for much of the afternoon. Senna closed the gap in the final stint, and with seven laps remaining, he attempted a move at the final chicane. Prost refused to open the door, and the two McLarens collided.

Prost's race was over immediately. Senna made it to the pits for a new nose cone, rejoined, and hunted down Nannini to take the win on the road.

Senna's Disqualification

The celebration did not last. Senna was disqualified for rejoining the circuit via the escape road after the collision, with the stewards also citing a push-start from the marshals.

The decision was upheld on appeal, along with a $100,000 fine and a suspended six-month ban.

The disqualification confirmed Prost as the 1989 World Champion, his third title. Alessandro Nannini was awarded the only victory of his Formula 1 career.

Senna was furious, accusing FISA president Jean-Marie Balestre of stealing the championship from him. The rivalry between Senna and Prost, already fierce, became irreparably broken.

A year later, at the same circuit, the two would collide again, this time handing Senna the title. But Suzuka 1989 remains the moment the sport's greatest rivalry turned personal.

Fast Facts: Alain Prost Drivers' Championships 4 - 1985, 1986, 1989 (McLaren), 1993 (Williams) F1 Wins 51 wins (held F1 record for 14 years) F1 Poles 33 poles First Win 1981 French GP, Renault Final Win 1993 German GP, Williams

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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