On This Day in F1 History: Schumacher's First Title Sealed in Adelaide Controversy

Thirty-two years ago today, Michael Schumacher won his first Formula 1 World Championship. The date was November 13, 1994, and the venue was the Adelaide Street Circuit, hosting the final round of one of the most dramatic seasons in the sport's history, the 1994 Australian GP.

Schumacher arrived in Australia holding a one-point lead over Damon Hill in the Drivers' Championship.

The margins were impossibly tight: 92 points to 91. Williams led Benetton by five points in the Constructors' standings, meaning both titles would be decided on the final afternoon.

Nigel Mansell, returning to Williams for the season's final races, took pole position. Schumacher qualified second despite a heavy crash in practice, with Hill third, unhappy with his car's setup. At the start, Schumacher got the jump on Mansell and took the lead, with Hill slotting in behind him. The two title rivals immediately pulled clear of the field, engaged in a flat-out duel that lasted for the opening 35 laps.

The Collision

On lap 36, Schumacher made a mistake. He ran wide at the East Terrace corner, clipping the wall with his right-side wheels. Hill saw his chance and closed in. Schumacher rejoined, but his car was damaged, and as Hill attempted to pass on the inside at the next corner, the two collided. The Benetton was launched into the air and into the tyre barrier, ending Schumacher's race instantly.

Hill limped back to the pits with a broken front-left suspension. His team attempted repairs, but the damage was too severe. The Williams driver retired, and with neither driver scoring, Schumacher was champion by a single point.

The Aftermath

Schumacher was initially unaware that Hill had retired. He stood by the fence, watching the pit lane, waiting to see if his rival would emerge. When a marshal shook his hand in congratulation, the reality began to sink in. "It was terrible out there, but it was indescribable when it was finally clear," he later said. "I didn't know if I should be happy, all my feelings were totally mixed."

At 25 years old, Schumacher became the first German World Champion in Formula 1 history, and the youngest since Emerson Fittipaldi in 1972. The stewards investigated the collision and judged it a racing incident, taking no action. But the controversy would follow Schumacher for years.

The race itself was won by Mansell, his 31st and final Grand Prix victory, with Gerhard Berger second for Ferrari and Martin Brundle third for McLaren.

But the afternoon belonged to Schumacher, who claimed the first of his seven titles. It was a championship decided by a single point, and sealed in highly controversial circumstances.

Fast Facts: Michael Schumacher Drivers' Championships 7 (1994-1995 with Benetton, 2000-2004 with Ferrari - joint-record) F1 Wins 91 wins (second-most in F1 history) F1 Poles 68 poles (second-most in F1 history) First Win 1992 Belgian GP, Benetton Final Race 2012 Brazilian GP, Mercedes

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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