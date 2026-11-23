Two years ago today, George Russell won the Las Vegas Grand Prix, leading a Mercedes one-two under the lights of the Strip. But the night belonged to Max Verstappen, who secured his fourth consecutive World Championship with a fifth-place finish.

The date was November 23, 2024, and Russell started from pole position. He held off an early challenge from Charles Leclerc and controlled the race from there, crossing the line ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton. It was Russell's third career victory and Mercedes' 129th win as a constructor, as well as their 60th one-two finish.

Hamilton's drive was equally impressive. Starting from tenth on the grid after a difficult qualifying, the seven-time champion carved his way through the field to finish second, completing a dominant afternoon for the Silver Arrows. It would prove to be Hamilton's final podium with Mercedes before his move to Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz completed the podium in third for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc fourth.

Verstappen's Fourth Crown

All eyes, however, were on Max Verstappen. The Dutchman needed to finish ahead of Lando Norris to seal the title, and he did exactly that. Starting fifth, one place ahead of Norris, Verstappen held position at the start and managed his race carefully, eventually crossing the line in fifth while Norris finished sixth.

The result gave Verstappen an insurmountable 63-point lead with two races remaining. He became only the sixth driver in F1 history to win four or more championships, joining Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Juan Manuel Fangio, and Alain Prost.

"It's been a long season," Verstappen said afterwards. "We started off cruising, and we have to be proud of everyone. To stand here as a four-time world champion, I never thought it was possible."

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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