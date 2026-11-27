Ten years ago today, Nico Rosberg won his first Formula 1 World Championship. On November 27, 2016, at the Yas Marina Circuit, Rosberg won the title in the final round of a season-long duel with his Mercedes teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton started the 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole and led the race to the finish, securing his 53rd career victory and his tenth of the season, the highest on the grid.

But the afternoon was defined by Hamilton's tactics. Needing Rosberg to finish fourth or lower to steal the title, Hamilton deliberately slowed his pace in the closing laps, attempting to back his teammate into the charging Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

Mercedes repeatedly instructed Hamilton to increase his speed, orders he ignored as he sought to create an opportunity for his rivals.

The gap between the top four shrank to under two seconds at the chequered flag, but Rosberg held his nerve. He finished second, 0.439 seconds behind Hamilton, with Vettel completing the podium just 0.843 seconds adrift.

Rosberg's second place was enough to secure the title by five points, 385 to Hamilton's 380. In doing so, he and his father Keke Rosberg, the 1982 champion, became only the second father-son pairing to both win the Formula 1 World Championship, matching Graham and Damon Hill.

The race marked the final Grand Prix start for Felipe Nasr and Esteban Gutiérrez. Just five days later, Rosberg shocked the paddock by announcing his retirement from Formula 1, making Abu Dhabi the last race of his career.

Fast Facts: Nico Rosberg Drivers' Championships 1 (2016 - Mercedes) F1 Wins 23 wins F1 Poles 30 poles First Win 2012 Chinese GP, Mercedes Final Race 2016 Abu Dhabi GP, Mercedes

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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