On This Day in F1 History: Red Bull's First Constructors' Crown at Interlagos

Sixteen years ago today, Red Bull Racing secured its first World Constructors' Championship. The date was November 7, 2010, and the venue was the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos.

The team arrived in Brazil with a 27-point lead over McLaren in the standings. They needed to leave with a gap of at least 43 points to seal the title with one round remaining.

The weekend began with a surprise: the rain-affected qualifying session saw Nico Hülkenberg take a stunning first career pole for Williams.

In the race, Hülkenberg's lead lasted only until the first corner, where Sebastian Vettel overtook him. From there, the Red Bulls controlled the afternoon.

Vettel won by 4.2 seconds from his teammate Mark Webber, with Fernando Alonso completing the podium for Ferrari. The 1-2 finish was enough to secure Red Bull's first Constructors' Championship, the team's 14th win as a constructor, and the 129th for Renault as an engine supplier.

Hülkenberg held on to finish eighth, a strong result for Williams.

The result also ensured that the Drivers' Championship would go down to the wire in Abu Dhabi, with four drivers still in contention: Alonso, Webber, Vettel, and Lewis Hamilton. For Red Bull, it was the culmination of years of investment.

Vettel would go on to win the title a week later, completing the double. Red Bull would dominate the following years, winning four consecutive constructors' and drivers' titles from 2010 to 2013.

Fast Facts: Sebastian Vettel Drivers' Championships 4 (2010-2013, Red Bull) F1 Wins 53 wins (fourth-most in F1 history) F1 Poles 57 poles (fourth-most in F1 history) First Win 2008 Italian GP, Toro Rosso Final Race 2022 Abu Dhabi GP, Aston Martin

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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