On This Day in F1 History: Piquet's First Title After a Las Vegas Thriller

Forty-five years ago today, Nelson Piquet won his first Formula 1 World Championship. The date was October 17, 1981, and the venue was a car park behind the Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas. It was one of the strangest title deciders in the sport's history.

Piquet arrived for the final race of the season trailing Williams driver Carlos Reutemann by one point. The Brazilian needed to finish in the top six and ahead of the Argentine to claim the title.

The Caesars Palace circuit was built in a car park and measured just 3.65 kilometres. Its tight, twisty layout and the brutal heat made it physically punishing. Piquet was troubled by a sore shoulder all weekend and could barely turn his head, and ended up receiving a famous massage from a masseur who usually worked with boxers.

Reutemann started from pole position, but his race unravelled almost immediately. He lost the lead at the start and slipped down the order. The decisive moment came on lap 17, when Piquet caught and passed him with surprising ease.

Alan Jones went on to win the 1981 Caesars Palace Grand Prix, his 12th and final Grand Prix victory. Alain Prost finished second and Bruno Giacomelli third. Piquet, meanwhile, was on the verge of physical collapse. He struggled to keep his head upright in the cockpit, but he held on to finish fifth, securing the two points he needed for the championship.

Piquet took 15 minutes to recover from heat exhaustion after the race. He finished the season on 50 points, one ahead of Reutemann, who finished eighth, out of the points.

Reutemann's defeat has been debated in Argentina for decades. Theories about what went wrong have circulated for years, including claims about tyre changes, engine allocation, and Bernie Ecclestone's involvement (he was the Brabham team's owner at the time) after comments he made in his 2023 documentary.

Reutemann never won the championship. He started the 1982 season with Williams, finishing second in South Africa before retiring in the Brazil round. He left Formula 1 after that and later entered Argentine politics. Piquet went on to win two more titles, in 1983 and 1987.

Piquet's 1981 triumph made him Brazil's second World Champion, after Emerson Fittipaldi's titles in 1972 and 1974. For Argentina, it remains one of the most painful moments in the country's motorsport history.

Fast Facts: Nelson Piquet Drivers' Championships 3 (1981, 1983 with Brabham, 1987 with Williams) F1 Wins 23 F1 Poles 24 First Win1980 USA West Grand Prix , Brabham Final Race1991 Canadian Grand Prix, Benetton

Share this article

More on 17 October F1-Fansite has 9 more entries for 17 October. On This Day in F1: 17 October →

About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

Related topics