On This Day in F1 History: Kimi Räikkönen Knew What To Do

Fourteen years ago today, Kimi Räikkönen took his first victory since returning to Formula 1. The date was November 4, 2012, and the venue was the Yas Marina Circuit, hosting a chaotic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix under the floodlights.

Räikkönen started fourth in his Lotus, but the race turned in his favour when Lewis Hamilton, who had led comfortably from pole, suffered a fuel-pressure failure on lap 20.

The Finn inherited the lead and never let it go, holding off a charging Fernando Alonso to win by 0.843 seconds. It was his 19th career victory and the first for a car racing under the Lotus name since 1987.

The race was defined by incidents. Sebastian Vettel, the championship leader, had been excluded from qualifying for a fuel irregularity and started from the pit lane.

He carved his way through the field, benefiting from two safety car periods, to finish third and limit the damage to Alonso. The gap at the top of the standings stood at 10 points with two races remaining.

Räikkönen's afternoon was punctuated by one of the most memorable radio exchanges of his career. When his engineer advised him on gap management, the Finn replied: "Leave me alone, I know what I'm doing."

The victory kept Räikkönen third in the championship on 198 points. For Lotus, it was a landmark result, and for the Finn, a reminder of the speed that had made him a World Champion. With two rounds left in the 2012 season, the title fight between Vettel and Alonso was far from over.

Fast Facts: Kimi Räikkönen Drivers' Championships 1 (2007, Ferrari) F1 Wins 21 wins F1 Poles 18 poles First Win 2003 Malaysian GP, McLaren F1 Debut 2001 Australian GP, Sauber

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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