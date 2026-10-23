On This Day in F1 History: James Hunt's Final Victory at Tragic 1977 Japanese GP

Forty-nine years ago today, James Hunt won the final Formula 1 race of his career at the 1977 Japanese Grand Prix. The date was October 23, 1977, and the venue was Fuji. Hunt started from the front row, took the lead at the start, and led every single lap on his way to victory.

The McLaren driver crossed the line 1 minute and 2.45 seconds ahead of Carlos Reutemann's Ferrari, with Patrick Depailler completing the podium for Tyrrell. It was Hunt's 10th and final Grand Prix win, and a fitting farewell to the top step for the 1976 World Champion.

An Empty F1 Podium

The podium ceremony was one of the strangest in Formula 1 history. Hunt and Reutemann both left the circuit immediately after the race to catch flights home, leaving Patrick Depailler alone on the rostrum. The rules were changed for the following season to prevent a repeat.

Tragedy on Lap Six

The race was overshadowed by a horrific accident on lap six. Gilles Villeneuve, in only his second race for Ferrari, attempted to pass Ronnie Peterson's Tyrrell at the Daiichi corner. The two cars touched, and Villeneuve's Ferrari cartwheeled over the guardrail and into a restricted area.

The car struck a group of people standing in the forbidden zone. Two men were killed instantly: Kengo Yuasa, a 21-year-old track marshal who had been trying to move people away from the danger area, and Kazuhiro Ohashi, a 25-year-old photographer. Villeneuve escaped the wreckage without serious injury.

The race was not stopped, and Hunt continued his flawless drive to the flag.

Fast Facts: James Hunt Drivers' Championships 1 - 1976 (McLaren) F1 Wins 10 wins F1 Poles 14 poles First Win 1975 Dutch GP, Hesketh Final Race 1979 Monaco GP, Wolf

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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