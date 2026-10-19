On This Day in F1 History: Hawthorn Beats Moss For the Title

Sixty-eight years ago today, Mike Hawthorn became the first British World Champion in Formula 1 history. The date was October 19, 1958, and the venue was the Ain-Diab circuit in Casablanca, hosting the first and only Moroccan Grand Prix to count toward the World Championship.

Stirling Moss won the race for Vanwall, leading from start to finish and setting the fastest lap. But Hawthorn's second place in his Ferrari was enough to secure the title by a single point, 42 to 41. Phil Hill finished third, having moved over to let his teammate through when the championship arithmetic became clear.

Vanwall had already secured the first-ever World Constructors' Championship at the previous round in Monza. The team won six of the ten races that counted toward the title, with Moss taking three victories and Tony Brooks three more.

A single point decided the title, and that margin traced back to a moment of sportsmanship from Moss earlier in the season. At the 1958 Portuguese Grand Prix, Hawthorn spun on the final lap and rejoined via an escape road.

The stewards wanted to disqualify him, but Moss intervened, arguing that Hawthorn had not left the track entirely. Hawthorn kept his second place and the six points.

Moss later reflected on the decision. "It turned out that it lost me the title," he said. "But it's a case of what winning means to you."

Hawthorn retired from racing immediately after the race, and tragically died in a road accident less than three months later. Moss never won the World Championship, finishing runner-up for the fourth consecutive year.

But the 1958 Moroccan Grand Prix remains a defining moment in the sport's history: the first British champion, and a reminder that some victories are measured beyond the points table.

Fast Facts: Mike Hawthorn Drivers' Championships 1 (1958, Ferrari) F1 Wins 3 wins F1 Poles 4 poles First Win 1953 French GP, Ferrari Last Win 1958 French GP, Ferrari

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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