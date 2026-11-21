Five years ago today, Lewis Hamilton claimed a dominant victory at the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix. The date was November 21, 2021, and the venue was the Losail International Circuit.

Hamilton started from pole position, his 102nd career pole, and controlled the race from start to finish. He crossed the line 25.7 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen's Red Bull.

The race was a crucial moment in the intense 2021 title fight. Verstappen had arrived with a 14-point lead in the championship, but Hamilton's victory cut that advantage to just eight points with two races remaining. Verstappen did take the bonus point for fastest lap, keeping his lead at eight points.

The start was dramatic. Verstappen was demoted to seventh on the grid for ignoring yellow flags, and the Dutchman charged through the field to finish second, limiting the damage to his championship lead. But Hamilton was untouchable.

Fernando Alonso finished third for Alpine, securing his first podium since the 2014 Hungarian Grand Prix, a seven-year, 105-race gap.

Further down the order, Sergio Pérez recovered from 11th on the grid to finish fourth, while Esteban Ocon was fifth for Alpine. Lance Stroll took sixth for Aston Martin, ahead of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Lando Norris and Sebastian Vettel completed the points.

The race marked Mercedes' 123rd win as a constructor and its 210th as an engine supplier. It was also the 900th Grand Prix for McLaren, a milestone marked by a challenging afternoon for the team.

For Hamilton, it was a statement victory in a season defined by his fierce rivalry with Verstappen. The first Qatar Grand Prix added another chapter to one of the greatest title fights in Formula 1 history.

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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