On This Day in F1 History: Häkkinen's Final Race at Suzuka

Twenty-five years ago today, Mika Häkkinen drove his final Formula 1 race. The date was October 14, 2001, and the venue was Suzuka, the scene of his greatest moments. Häkkinen finished fourth in the 2001 Japanese Grand Prix, ending a career that spanned eleven seasons.

Häkkinen had announced earlier in the season that he would take a sabbatical in 2002, and he never returned to the grid. His final race was won by Michael Schumacher, with Juan Pablo Montoya second and David Coulthard third.

Häkkinen left Formula 1 with two World Drivers' Championships, won in 1998 and 1999 with McLaren-Mercedes. He claimed 20 Grand Prix victories, 26 pole positions, and 51 podium finishes. His first win came at the 1997 European Grand Prix at Jerez, and his last was at the 2001 United States Grand Prix at Indianapolis, his penultimate race.

The 2001 Japanese Grand Prix also marked the final race for one-time Grand Prix winner Jean Alesi, who retired from the event after a collision on lap 5. It was the 201st and last Grand Prix for the Frenchman.

Häkkinen's legacy remains one of the most respected in the sport. His rivalry with Michael Schumacher and Ferrari defined the late 1990s, and his comeback from a life-threatening crash in Adelaide in 1995 to win two titles is one of the great stories of Formula 1. On this day in 2001, the sport said goodbye to one of its finest.

Fast Facts: Mika Häkkinen Drivers' Championships 2 (1998, 1999 McLaren) F1 Wins 20 wins F1 Poles 26 poles First Win 1997 European GP, McLaren F1 Debut 1991 USA GP, Lotus

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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