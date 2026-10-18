On This Day in F1 History: Button and Brawn Clinch Both Titles in Brazil

Seventeen years ago today, Jenson Button and Brawn GP completed one of the most remarkable stories in Formula 1 history. At the 2009 Brazilian Grand Prix, Button clinched the Drivers' Championship, and Brawn secured the Constructors' title with one race to spare.

The date was October 18, 2009, and the venue was Interlagos. Button arrived in Brazil with a comfortable lead but faced a difficult weekend. Rain in qualifying left him 14th on the grid, while his teammate Rubens Barrichello took pole position in front of his home crowd.

Button kept his nose clean in a chaotic opening lap that eliminated three cars and brought out the safety car. He picked his way through the field, passing Romain Grosjean, Kazuki Nakajima and Kamui Kobayashi in quick succession.

Barrichello led early but lost the lead during the pit stops and suffered a late puncture, dropping him to eighth. Mark Webber won the race for Red Bull, with Robert Kubica second for BMW Sauber.

Lewis Hamilton completed the podium in third for McLaren, an impressive recovery from 18th on the grid. Button crossed the line fifth, enough to secure the championship with 89 points, 14 ahead of Sebastian Vettel and 17 clear of Barrichello.

Brawn GP's story is unparalleled in F1 history. The team was formed from the ashes of Honda, which withdrew from the sport at the end of 2008. Ross Brawn led a management buyout, and the team arrived at the first race with a car that few believed would even exist.

They won the Constructors' Championship with 172 points, the first time a team had won the title in its debut season. It was also Brawn's only season in Formula 1, as the team was sold to Mercedes at the end of the year.

Fast Facts: Jenson Button Drivers' Championships 1 (2009, Brawn GP) F1 Wins 15 wins F1 Poles 8 poles First Win 2006 Hungarian GP, Honda Last Win 2012 Brazilian GP, McLaren

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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