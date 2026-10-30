On This Day in F1 History: Ayrton Senna's First Championship

Thirty-eight years ago today, Ayrton Senna won his first Formula 1 World Championship in the most dramatic fashion possible. On October 30, 1988, at Suzuka, the venue hosted the penultimate round of the season.

Senna arrived in Japan trailing his McLaren teammate Alain Prost by five points in the standings. He took pole position, but his race nearly ended before it began. At the start, Senna stalled his Honda-powered McLaren, leaving him stranded on the grid as the field swarmed past. He was left waving his arms in desperation, seemingly out of the race.

Fortunately for Senna, the Suzuka grid sits on a downhill slope. He managed to bump-start the car back into life and rejoined the race down in 14th place. The comeback that followed became one of the most celebrated drives of his career.

The Charge Through the Field

Senna carved his way through the pack with remarkable speed. By lap four, he was already up to fourth. At the front, Prost was managing a gearbox issue, which prevented him from building a comfortable gap. The Frenchman also found himself momentarily distracted by Ivan Capelli, whose Judd-powered March briefly took the lead before retiring with electrical failure.

A brief rain shower added another layer of complexity, but Senna was in his element. By lap 28, he had caught Prost and swept past him on the pit straight to take a lead he would not surrender. He crossed the line 13.3 seconds ahead of his teammate, with Thierry Boutsen completing the podium for Benetton.

The Championship Maths

The title was decided by the dropped scores rule in place at the time. Prost had actually scored more points across the season, but only the best 11 results from 16 races counted toward the championship. Senna's eight wins to Prost's seven proved decisive, and he clinched the crown with one race to spare.

The victory was his eighth of the season and the 69th for McLaren. It was the first of Senna's three World Championships, and it came on the same circuit where, a year later, his rivalry with Prost would explode into controversy.

Fast Facts: Ayrton Senna Drivers' Championships 3 (1988, 1990, 1991, McLaren) F1 Wins 41 wins F1 Poles 65 poles (held F1 record for 17 years) First Win 1985 Portuguese GP, Lotus Last Win 1993 Australian GP, McLaren

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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