Which country has the most F1 World Champions?

The Netherlands, which had 16 Formula 1 drivers in its history, joined the club as Max Verstappen became World Champion in his seventh season in motor racing's top circus. The first Dutch drivers in F1 history were Dries van der Lof and Jan Flinterman, while Verstappen is the only Grand Prix winner on the list.

Before the Netherlands, Spain was the most recent country to integrate the list, as it had its first F1 champion when Fernando Alonso became a two-time World Champion in 2005 and 2006.

Along with the Netherlands, there are six other countries that have only one driver who managed to reach the ultimate goal in Formula 1, while there are three other countries with drivers who won just one title.

With the Netherlands’ addition in 2021, there are 15 countries with at least one Formula 1 championship-winning driver. In this article, we will list the 15 countries, starting at the top, and give you the drivers and the year in which each F1 title was won.

1. Great Britain: 20 World Drivers’ Championships with 10 drivers.

Lewis Hamilton (7 - 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017-2020), Jackie Stewart (3 - 1969, 1971, 1973), Jim Clark (2 - 1963, 1965), Graham Hill (2 - 1962, 1968), Mike Hawthorn (1958), John Surtees (1964), James Hunt (1976), Nigel Mansell (1992), Damon Hill (1996), and Jenson Button (2009).

2. Germany: 12 World Drivers’ Championships with three drivers.

Michael Schumacher (7 - 1994, 1995, 2000-2004), Sebastian Vettel (4 - 2010-2013), and Nico Rosberg (2016).

3. Brazil: Eight World Drivers’ Championships with three drivers.

Nelson Piquet (3 - 1981, 1983, 1987), Ayrton Senna (3 - 1988, 1990, 1991), Emerson Fittipaldi (2 - 1972, 1974).

4. Argentina: Five World Drivers’ Championships with one driver.

Juan Manuel Fangio (5- 1951, 1954-1957).

5. Finland: Four World Drivers’ Championships with three drivers.

Mika Hakkinen (2 - 1998, 1999), Keke Rosberg (1982), Kimi Raikkonen (2007).

6. Australia: Four World Drivers’ Championships with two drivers.

Jack Brabham (3 - 1959, 1960, 1966) and Alan Jones (1980).

7. Austria: Four World Drivers’ Championships with two drivers.

Niki Lauda (3 - 1975, 1977, 1984) and Jochen Rindt (1970).

8. France: Four World Drivers’ Championships with one driver.

Alain Prost (4 - 1985, 1986, 1989, 1993).

9. Italy: Three World Drivers’ Championships with two drivers.

Alberto Ascari (2 - 1952, 1953) and Giuseppe Farina (1950).

10. United States of America: Two World Drivers’ Championships with two drivers.

Phil Hill (1961) and Mario Andretti (1978).

11. Spain: Two World Drivers’ Championships with one driver.

Fernando Alonso (2 - 2005, 2006).

12. New Zealand: One World Drivers’ Championship with one driver.

Denny Hulme (1967).

13. South Africa: One World Drivers’ Championship with one driver.

Jody Scheckter (1979).

14. Canada: One World Drivers’ Championship with one driver.

Jacques Villeneuve (1997).

15. Netherlands: One World Drivers’ Championship with one driver.

Max Verstappen (2021).

