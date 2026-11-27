Racing Bulls will enter the 2027 Formula 1 season with an unchanged driver line-up. On 12 November 2026, the team confirmed that Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad would remain for another year, ending months of speculation over their futures.

The decision rewards Lawson's impressive recovery and gives Lindblad another season to develop. However, it also leaves Red Bull junior driver Nikola Tsolov without a full-time F1 seat, despite his strong performances in Formula 2.

For Tsolov, the outcome is not necessarily a setback. Instead of an immediate promotion, the Bulgarian has been appointed reserve driver for both Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls in 2027, offering him another route towards a future Formula 1 debut.

Liam Lawson has done enough to deserve another season

Lawson has had a difficult journey, but his 2026 campaign has represented a significant recovery. After being demoted from Red Bull Racing after just two rounds in 2025, the New Zealander returned to Racing Bulls and established himself as a reliable midfield performer.

Lawson occupies ninth place in the Drivers' Championship with 89 points, although 14 came during his three appearances for Red Bull as a replacement for the injured Isack Hadjar. His 75 points for Racing Bulls include impressive results such as fifth place in Monaco and seventh in Mexico City.

His consistency has been particularly valuable. By the São Paulo Grand Prix, Lawson had scored points in 15 of the season's 20 Grands Prix, including his appearances for Red Bull. His performances strengthened Racing Bulls' challenge for fifth place in the Constructors' Championship.

Before the Brazilian Grand Prix, Lawson admitted that he did not know what more the team expected from him to secure his future. The subsequent contract announcement finally removed that uncertainty.

Arvid Lindblad's impressive rookie season supports continuity

Lindblad is also in a stronger position following his first Formula 1 season. The 19-year-old British rookie has collected 11 Grand Prix points finishes and demonstrated the speed and potential that convinced Red Bull to promote him into F1.

He currently has 38 championship points, compared with Lawson's 89. However, excluding the 14 points Lawson earned during his temporary Red Bull appearances, the difference between their contributions for Racing Bulls is 37 points.

Keeping both drivers gives the team continuity and allows Lindblad another season to develop alongside an experienced teammate. Lawson's stronger results also provide a useful benchmark against which the team can evaluate Lindblad's progress.

The uncertainty surrounding the driver line-up attracted attention beyond the paddock, including among fans interested in driver-market speculation and crypto sports betting. However, speculation and betting interest offer no reliable indication of Red Bull's internal decision-making. The team's choice ultimately depended on driver performance, experience and long-term development.

Nikola Tsolov remains a serious contender for a future F1 seat

The biggest complication for Lawson came from Nikola Tsolov, who has emerged as one of Red Bull's most promising young drivers. The Bulgarian has enjoyed an impressive Formula 2 campaign, winning six races and establishing himself as a championship contender.

His progress caught Red Bull's attention, with Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane acknowledging his potential as a candidate for promotion. Tsolov also made his Formula 1 practice debut at the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, finishing 12th in FP1, just over one-tenth of a second behind Lindblad.

However, Racing Bulls ultimately decided against promoting him directly into a race seat for 2027.

Instead, Red Bull confirmed that Tsolov would become the shared reserve driver for both its Formula 1 teams. His development programme will include simulator work, further FP1 appearances and testing with previous-generation F1 cars.

This arrangement gives Tsolov more opportunities to develop his understanding of Formula 1 machinery without immediately placing him under the pressure of a full-time race seat. It also allows Red Bull to continue assessing his progress.

Red Bull's driver-development philosophy explains the decision

The decision reflects broader questions surrounding Red Bull's driver-development programme. Traditionally, the Faenza-based outfit has served as a stepping stone for emerging talent, allowing promising drivers to demonstrate their abilities before potentially moving to the senior team.

Promoting Tsolov would have continued that tradition. However, replacing Lawson would also have meant sacrificing the experience and consistency that helped Racing Bulls establish itself among the leading midfield teams in 2026.

Before the announcement, Permane explained that outright speed remained the primary selection criterion, but that experience was also important when evaluating young drivers.

Following the confirmation, Permane described Lawson and Lindblad as the best pairing for the team, emphasising their combination of experience and ambition.

The decision suggests that Red Bull has placed greater emphasis on stability rather than immediately introducing another rookie. Tsolov's reserve appointment nevertheless demonstrates that he remains an important part of the organisation's future plans.

Brazilian GP performance strengthened Lawson's position

Lawson's strongest argument came during the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend. After qualifying fifth and being promoted to third on the starting grid following penalties for other drivers, he briefly moved into second place at Interlagos.

He eventually finished seventh in the final classification, reinforcing his reputation as a competitive and increasingly consistent midfield driver.

According to The Race, as reported by Crash.net on 9 November, Lawson had emerged as the favourite to remain alongside Lindblad in 2027, although the final decision had not yet been announced.

Three days later, Racing Bulls confirmed that both drivers would continue with the team, bringing the speculation to an end.

What Racing Bulls' decision means for Tsolov's F1 future

Lawson's performances made it difficult for Red Bull to justify replacing him. His consistency, experience and contribution to Racing Bulls' championship position provided strong arguments for retaining the New Zealander.

At the same time, Red Bull's commitment to developing young talent remains evident. Rather than moving Tsolov directly into a race seat, the organisation has chosen to provide him with further preparation through a dedicated reserve-driver programme.

That does not guarantee Tsolov a future promotion. Red Bull's driver decisions have historically depended heavily on performance, available seats and the progress of other drivers within its programme.

For 2027, Lawson and Lindblad have secured their places. Tsolov must now demonstrate that he can translate his Formula 2 success into the skills required at Formula 1 level. His immediate promotion may have been postponed, but his opportunity to establish himself as a future F1 driver remains very much alive.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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