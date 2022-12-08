What happened during the 2022 Formula 1 Season?

The 2022 Formula 1 season was filled with lots of twists and turns and featured some intriguing storylines. In this article, we are going to look at the most exciting things that happened during the year and get you excited for the 2023 season. You can follow every F1 race of the 2023 season and bet on cyberspost at https://gg.bet/en/esports.

Max Verstappen Is Too Good!

Max Verstappen is your 2022 Formula 1 champion. The Dutch 25-year-old followed up his incredible 2021 season with an even more dominant performance. During the 2021 season, he won 10 races and had Lewis Hamilton breathing down his neck. However, in the 2022 season, he won an incredible 15 races. Verstappen’s nearest rival, Charles Leclerc, won just 3 races.

A big reason for Verstappen’s success is his addiction to racing sims. It has been reported that Verstappen spends 20 to 30 hours a week playing iRacing. His Father even said Max takes his iRacing even more seriously than his Formula 1 racing!

Another reason for Verstappen’s success is since he was a small child, his Father, a former Formula 1 racer, has been training him. His Father is famous for putting him through brutal karting sessions, which involved forcing him to rise on slick tires when it was raining and only allowing him to pass during corners. Verstappen even recounts a crazy story where his Father left him at a gas station following a crash caused by a Verstappen error at the Karting World Championships.

The Piastri Drama

Oscar Piastri caused lots of controversies when he jumped ship to McLaren for the 2023 season without Alpine knowing! Everyone thought Piastri would be racing for Williams in 2023 while being on loan from Alpine.

However, when Alonso announced his retirement, Alpine thought that Oscar Piastri would take his role for the 2023 Formula 1 season. However, Piastri came out and announced he had never agreed and that he would be racing for McLaren.

It got even more interesting when it turned out that Piastri would be taking the place of his compatriot, Daniel Ricciardo, sending his Formula 1 career into a spiral. In a little bit of karma, Mark Webber, who Ricciardo pushed out of Red Bull, is now Piastri’s manager and orchestrated the move to McLaren.

Despite the strange situation Daniel Ricciardo has said he has no hard feelings toward Oscar Piastri. He wishes his fellow Aussie a successful debut season for McLaren and wants him to enjoy his moment in Formula 1. We can’t wait to see how the 23-year-old Piastri performs during the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Sebastian Vettel Retires

Sebastian Vettel has decided to end his Formula 1 career. Vettel started the Red Bull dominance of Formula 1, winning 4 championships with them in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013. He finished his career with an impressive 53 wins.

Unfortunately for Sebastian Vettel, he never tasted championship success after leaving Red Bull. He did manage to come second twice and 3rd while racing with Ferrari. The 35-year-old finished his career with Aston Martin, where he struggled to get on the podium.

Sebastian Vettel will go down as one of the greatest drivers of all time. His run where he won 4 titles in a row was incredibly impressive. Red Bull probably would not be where they are today without Vettel leading them to success. We wish Vettel a happy and successful retirement!

Lewis Hamilton Goes Winless

Nobody expected the great Lewis Hamilton to go winless during the 2022 Formula 1 season. The multi-time F1 champion won 8 races in 2021 and just finished in second place behind Verstappen. However, this season he was in poor form, going winless and coming 6th place.

Despite failing to win a race, Hamilton did show glimpses of his talent. He came second at 5 races throughout the year but failed to overcome Verstappen, who seems to have separated himself from the English driver.

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes can come up with a car that can challenge Red Bull during the 2023 season. We would love to see Lewis and Verstappen go head-to-head. However, at the moment, it looks like Verstappen is just too fast for Lewis Hamilton!

Zhou Guanyu Impresses

Zhou Guanyu is the first Chinese Formula 1 driver in the history of the sport. The 23-year-old debuted for Alfa Romeo during the 2022 season. He had a shaky start to the season after receiving no points in his first 7 races.

The young Chinese driver started to find some form in the later part of the season. Zhou ended up with 6 points and came 18th. He finished above Alexander Albon, Nicholas Latifi, Nyck de Vries, and Nico Hülkenberg.

Thanks to his performance Alfa Romeo has kept him for the 2023 season. Zhou is showing real potential and could have a solid career in Formula 1. He also can cause a surge in the popularity of F1 in China.

Final Thoughts

The 2022 Formula 1 season was incredibly exciting. It was amazing to watch just how good Verstappen has become. It will be interesting to see if any drivers can challenge him during the next season.

