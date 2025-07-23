Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari wasn’t meant to be symbolic. It was meant to be final. A closing chapter that restored Scuderia's identity and delivered the title that’s been missing since 2007. The Tifosi weren’t just hoping for wins; they were expecting a shift. Half a season in, they’re still waiting.

Hamilton’s odds for winning the 2025 Drivers’ Championship title currently sit at +2200 at various oddsmakers like the Bitcoin sports betting sites explained by iGaming expert Carlos De Lanuza as offering generous bonuses, fast payouts, and unmatched privacy. The number doesn’t flatter the car or the team. It reflects the reality of a campaign built on compromise rather than control.

At Silverstone, Hamilton finished fourth. It matched his best result of the season, but no one inside Ferrari left the weekend celebrating. He had a brief look at third in the opening laps after George Russell dropped out, but that challenge was over by Turn 15. Lando Norris pulled away, and the Ferrari didn’t follow.

Once the rain started, the SF-25 dropped off even further. Hamilton held on through changing grip levels, two safety car periods, and tire degradation that caught the team off guard. Fourth was the result of experience, not performance. That distinction matters. Ferrari didn’t bring Hamilton in to make the best of a slow car; they brought him in to lead with one that could win.

What the Tifosi saw at Silverstone was something they’ve seen too often: a Ferrari that can start well and fade quickly. The balance wasn’t there. The tires didn’t last. The SF-25 didn’t cope in the wet. Hamilton was honest afterwards. He said parts of this car simply can’t carry over into 2026. It wasn’t said out of frustration. It was said because he’s seen this script before, and he knows where it ends.

Ferrari has had faster drivers before. What they haven’t had, in years, is a voice like Hamilton’s inside the team. He’s not just giving feedback, he’s pointing out flaws that go deeper than setup. That kind of direction is what Ferrari’s been missing. They don’t just need someone to drive the car well. They need someone to fix the problems before they show up on race day.

There was a moment when it looked like Silverstone might give them something more. Hamilton had a clean start, positioned himself well, and seemed ready to push. However, once grip levels changed and the tires started to wear, the car’s limitations returned. By the halfway point, it wasn’t a race anymore; it was a salvage operation. He managed it well, but there was no breakthrough coming.

That’s the problem. These results don’t move Ferrari forward. They hold them in place. The SF-25 has pace in flashes, but never for long enough. In wet conditions, it becomes unpredictable. In traffic, it loses bite. The team knows it, and Hamilton knows it even more. That’s why his attention is already shifting to 2026. He’s been clear about what he wants, and just as clear about what won’t work.

The Tifosi haven’t turned on him. They’ve watched the way he’s handled setbacks and seen enough to know he’s not the issue. The concern is that this season is beginning to feel like the last one, and the one before that. Strong starts and midfield results. What’s different now is that Ferrari has someone who won’t settle for that. Hamilton’s patience won’t stretch across multiple years. He came here to win, and he didn’t leave Mercedes to sit in fourth.

Every race now is part of a longer build. Podiums would help. A win would quiet the questions, at least for a while. However, the bigger goal hasn’t changed. Hamilton wants to give Ferrari a title again. Right now, he doesn’t have the car to do it. That’s what the Tifosi see when they look past the headlines.

