The Rise of iGaming and Casino Sponsors in F1
Formula 1 has always chased money, but the money has changed its accent. Twenty years ago, tobacco giants and oil companies plastered their logos across the grid. Today, betting brands and online casinos have become increasingly visible in Formula 1, although their presence varies between teams, events and markets due to differing advertising regulations. Racing fans who follow every practice session, qualifying lap and championship standing now encounter gaming sponsors alongside more established commercial partners. This is one part of a broader shift in how the sport attracts and manages sponsorship.
Key Facts: Gambling Money in F1
The numbers tell the story better than any press release. Here are seven developments that put gaming's role in Formula 1 into perspective:
- Formula 1 generated approximately $3.2 billion in revenue in 2023, with championship-level sponsorship accounting for around 18% of that total, according to Liberty Media's financial results.
- Stake became a title partner of Sauber in 2024, when the team competed as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber. The arrangement ended before Audi entered Formula 1 in 2026, with Revolut becoming the new team's title partner.
- Formula 1's return to Las Vegas in 2023 involved substantial investment in land and permanent event infrastructure, estimated at around $500 million. This should not be confused with the cost of staging a single race.
- Formula 1 expanded its betting partnerships in 2026, naming Betway and FanDuel as official betting operators in their respective markets.
- The 2026 Australian Grand Prix was title-sponsored by Qatar Airways, illustrating the continuing prominence of sponsors outside the betting sector.
- Ferrari signed a multi-year partnership with Virtual Gaming Worlds in 2023. Ferrari described the company as a provider of online social games, rather than simply an online casino operator.
- McLaren entered a partnership with Entain that included the PartyCasino and PartyPoker brands. The team went on to win the 2024 Constructors' Championship, showing that gaming-related partnerships have also reached front-running teams.
Why Casino Brands Flock to the F1 Grid
The logic is simple. Formula 1 reported a global fanbase of more than 830 million in 2026, offering sponsors access to a large and engaged international audience. A race weekend gives commercial partners repeated opportunities for exposure, from practice sessions and qualifying to the Grand Prix itself. Compared with advertising around a single football match, that sustained visibility can be attractive.
Casino operators also see an opportunity in the sport's interest in data and competition. F1 fans follow lap times, strategy calls and head-to-head statistics closely. However, that enthusiasm does not necessarily translate into casino participation, and claims about an overlap between the two audiences require reliable supporting research.
The Fan Experience: Odds, Slots, and Race Weekends
Betting-related sponsorship activations can form part of motorsport marketing campaigns, although their availability and visibility depend on local regulations and individual event agreements. Fans may encounter gambling-related branding or promotions in permitted markets, but these should not be presented as a standard feature of every F1 fan zone or race weekend.
The integration can extend beyond logos. Depending on the partnership and location, brands may use digital campaigns and hospitality activities to reach audiences around major sporting events. These activities should not be confused with official Formula 1 programmes unless such an association has been confirmed.
Beyond official motorsport sponsorships, online gaming operators also attract customers through promotional incentives, including offers such as the Rocketplay cashback offer. These promotions are separate from official Formula 1 partnerships and remain subject to local licensing requirements.
Pushback and the 2026 Landscape
Not everyone celebrates the growth of casino sponsorship. Critics argue that gambling advertising can normalise risky behaviour, and regulators in several markets restrict how gaming brands appear in sporting broadcasts and promotions. The commercial opportunities therefore differ from country to country. Formula 1's 2026 regulation changes also brought significant technical development challenges, while FIA financial regulations continued to limit spending on covered team activities. Sponsorship remains an important source of revenue, but gaming companies are only one part of a much broader commercial picture.
Operators seeking long-term partnerships must balance brand exposure with local advertising rules and responsible-gambling requirements. That approach may help establish sustainable commercial relationships without treating every F1 fan as a potential casino customer.
Final Thoughts
Gaming companies have become part of Formula 1's sponsorship landscape, alongside automotive, technology, financial and other major partners. The attraction lies in the sport's international reach and sustained audience attention, but the value of these partnerships must be weighed against advertising restrictions and reputational concerns. The 2026 season demonstrated that betting brands have a place in F1's commercial portfolio, without dominating the sport's sponsorship model.