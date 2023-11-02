The Las Vegas F1 Track Explained: Characteristics, Difficulty, Lenght and Best View

On 18th November 2023, Las Vegas will come to an exciting halt as the Las Vegas Grand Prix comes into life at the Las Vegas Street Circuit. The excitement surrounding the race is evident. After all, the last time the City of Lights had such an event was back in 1981 and 1982. Back then, the races took place under the Caesars Palace Grand Prix. Now, forty years later, Vegas residents and tourists will have the chance to feast their eyes on the Formula 1 Las Vegas race that is sure to make history. We review what this race means for drivers, fans, hoteliers, and all other stakeholders:

Circuit Length

The Las Vegas Street Circuit is 6.201 kilometers long. For context, below are the lengths of some of the most renowned circuits:

Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit: 5.303km

Circuit de Monaco: 3.337km

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps: 7.004km

Jeddah Street Circuit: 6.175km

Suzuka: 5.807km

Most circuits range from 4 to 6 kilometers. Thus, the Vegas Street Circuit is among the longest circuits. But length is not all it has in its favor. It also boasts a scenic route that will take drivers and onlookers through spots like the Bellagio and the Venetian.

Race Distance

Per F1 rules, races should be at least 305 kilometers long. As such, drivers must complete as many laps as they need to reach the required distance. Of course, circuits like the Monaco Grand Prix are slow and are thus subject to lower distance requirements. What will the case be with the Vegas Street Circuit?

At a length of 6.201 kilometers, the race will feature 50 laps, totalling 310.05 kilometers, which is above the required distance. Below are the distances covered by other F1 races:

Australian Grand Prix: Melbourne: Grand Prix Circuit 574km with 58 laps,

Monaco Grand Prix: Circuit de Monaco 286km with 78 laps,

Austrian Grand Prix: Red Bull Ring 452km with 71 laps,

Japanese Grand Prix: Suzuka 471km with 53 laps, and

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: Jeddah Street Circuit 750km with 50 laps.

Its length will thus align with most other races. As such, predictions show that the race will last anywhere from 90 to 100 minutes. Of course, any delays will result in a longer race time, much to the excitement of fans.

Circuit Conditions

The route is pretty straight, though it features some sharp corners in some places. Due to its long and straight paths, many expect the drivers to attain maximum speeds, allowing them to overtake each other and create gaps that will make it harder to predict winners during the early laps. The sharp corners will also be hard to manouver, and drivers will need to balance their speeds to account for these changes in the tracks. Already, punters are placing wagers on the top drivers, hoping to turn a profit when race day finally arrives.

Where to Watch the Race

Fans will have several viewing options. The best options are the VIP packages with grandstand seating. You can also get general admission tickets and watch the race from a safe but close distance. Many hotels along the route are also offering viewing options. If you will not be in Las Vegas, you can catch the race live through streaming channels - Supersport and ESPN are good options.

