The Intersection of F1 and Online Casinos: Exploring Sponsorships and Betting Trends
Since the idea of cars was first introduced to the zeitgeist, people have had the idea to race them. Indeed, the first ever car chase was held in the mid-1800s, only a decade-or-so after the car became available to the public. The massive success of the event led to imitators around Europe, and pretty soon, car racing became a global phenomenon.
Today, motorsports are an entire subgenre of the sporting industry. While there are all sorts of different races and organizations, one stands above the rest. Formula 1 is distinct for being the biggest, most popular car racing organization, boasting the fastest and most impressive cars. As the biggest motorsport in the world, F1 intersects with quite a lot of industries.
iGaming and Formula 1
When a sport becomes popular enough, it is bound to crossover with certain markets, that are looking to benefit in some way from its success. Of course, the relationship is mutually beneficial, as the sport gets funding, while the product funding them gets advertisement. These sorts of sponsorships have been going on since the dawn of industry.
However, in the late 1990s, a new industry came to prominence. The online gambling market, or iGaming as it is more commonly called, has taken the world by storm. Websites like Casinos.com provide access to some of the best slots, table games, and bonus offers at online casinos. But, what many don’t know is that online casinos often work with sports organization and establish sponsorship deals.
Casino Sponsorship and Formula 1
As one of the most popular motorsports, if not the most popular, Formula 1 has worked with casino and sports betting websites quite a lot in the past, and still do so to this day. A notable example of the organization itself working with casinos includes tracks showing banners that point the audience to a certain gambling website that stands out as one of the most reputable.
However, the most common sponsorship deals are those done with individual teams. For example, the Red Bull Racing team has, quite famously, worked with some rather well-known and beloved gambling and betting websites. Red Bull Racing cars often have the logos of these sites painted on their exterior, and the members of the team wear said logos on their uniforms.
Another team that has worked with a noteworthy casino in the past is Aston Martin. The British car manufacturer has collaborated with some of the most well-known magazines, sports papers, and even social media websites. So, any partner they’ve chosen is one that can be trusted. But, the question that some might pose now is, why are these sponsorship deals occurring?
Why Casinos Partner with F1?
Currently, there are 180 countries in the world that broadcast Formula 1 races. Looking at that already impressive number, we also need to remember that there are likely a couple of other countries that may not get broadcasts, but still find ways to watch the events online, using VPNs, or simply pirating them. In other words, Formula 1 has a global reach.
For that reason, online casinos are excited to get in touch with an F1 team, hoping to shine a light on their brand worldwide. Of course, just getting brand exposure is not enough. That is why casinos look for markets that they can synergize with. The F1 audiences tend to be tech savvy, and as many sports fans tend to do, they also often like to wager.
Sports betting is a big part of online gambling. In fact, online bookies alone generate billions of dollars a year, and make up the bulk of iGaming’s earnings. With that in mind, gambling sites have no reason not to partner up with the Formula 1 teams, that can shine a light on them and give them global exposure. Of course, sponsorships are not the only way in which the two markets intersect.
Sports Betting on F1
The growing popularity of online sports betting has led to the general interest in wagering rising worldwide. For one, a lot more women are betting now than ever before. Women who claim to have no interest in sports, but watch along with their friends, partners, or families, have claimed that sports betting has helped them become interested in the greater sports world.
Of course, with online bookies, sports betting is simpler than ever. All you really need is an electronic device, access to the internet, and a deposit method that works online. It is worth knowing something about the sport you are going to be betting on before you do so, which is why we are focusing specifically on betting trends in Formula 1. One of the biggest of which is live betting.
At this point, most fans of F1 have heard of live betting, and how it works. To put it plainly, live betting involves placing quick wagers on a race, while it is taking place. Live betting can be stressful. It requires making quick, in-the-moment decisions. However, it is also quite thrilling, which is why a lot of people are jumping on the bandwagon.
But, what about fans who want something completely different? Perhaps some have heard of the simulated racing trend. By analyzing past racing data, and implementing the latest developments in CGI technology, some online casinos and bookies now host the simulated F1 tournaments. In simple terms, the past data helps the computer generate a race, which the fans can bet on. The winner is decided based on the data collected.
Some Takeaways
Partnership deals between Formula 1 and online casinos are a mutually beneficial affair. They help to shine a light on these websites, that are capable of making gambling a lot simpler and a lot more fun. In some cases, online casinos are even safer than their land-based predecessors. In exchange, Formula 1 teams and events get funding, making it simpler to host new events, attract more fans, and expose more people to this fascinating and engaging sport.
