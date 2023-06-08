The absurdity of the 2023 F1 Calendar: A case for sustainability and efficiency

The 2023 Formula 1 calendar is a spectacle of speed, adrenaline, and global reach. However, it also represents a glaring inefficiency in terms of distance, time, money, and sustainability.

The current calendar, with its total straight-line flight distance of approx. 132.321 km (82.220 miles), is a logistical nightmare and a sustainability disaster. In this article, we will dissect the current calendar and propose an optimized version that could save significant time, money, fuel, and reduce CO² emissions.

The Current Calendar: A Logistical Nightmare

The current calendar starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix and ends with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (only 816 km apart by car), covering a total of 23 races. The total straight-line flight distance between these venues is a staggering 132,321 km. This means that teams, equipment, and personnel are flying over 3 times around the world resulting in unnecessary travel and increased costs.

For instance, after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Street Circuit, the teams flew 12.800 km to the Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit. Then, they flew another 12.987 km to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku street circuit. This back-and-forth pattern continues throughout the season, with teams flying thousands of kilometers between races, often crossing multiple time zones.

This not only results in increased costs for teams but also has a significant environmental impact. The CO² emissions from these flights are substantial, contributing to the global climate crisis.

Below you can see the current 2023 calendar with the straight line distances between the next venue.

Current 2023 F1 Calendar

No. Race Circuit Distance (km) 1 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit 2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Street Circuit 1.273 3 Australian Grand Prix Albert Park Circuit 12.800 4 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku street circuit 12.987 5 Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome 11.029 6 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Imola 8.183 7 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Circuit 350 8 Spanish Grand Prix Catalunya Circuit 503 9 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve 5.897 10 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring 6.395 11 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit 1.259 12 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring 1.530 13 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit 1.018 14 Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort 235 15 Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza 830 16 Singapore Grand Prix Singapore Circuit 10.261 17 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka Circuit 5.041 18 Qatar Grand Prix Losail International Circuit 8.096 19 USA Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas 13.025 20 Mexico Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 1.213 21 Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos 7.432 22 Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas Street Circuit 9.782 23 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit 13.182

The Optimized Calendar: A Case for Efficiency and Sustainability

The optimized calendar we propose significantly reduces the total straight-line flight distance to 49,626 km (30,836 miles), less than half of the current distance. The races are arranged in a way that minimizes travel between venues, resulting in significant savings in time, money, and fuel.

The optimized calendar starts with the Australian Grand Prix and ends with the Brazilian Grand Prix. The longest flight is between the Mexco Grand Prix from Mexico-City to the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, a distance of 7,432 km (4,618 miles). This is significantly less than the longest flight in the current calendar, which is 13,182 km (8,191 miles) between the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In fact the current calendar has 4 flights of this similar length.

Optimized 2023 F1 Calendar

No. Race Circuit Distance (km) 1 Australian Grand Prix Albert Park Circuit 2 Singapore Grand Prix Singapore Circuit 6.056 3 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka Circuit 5.041 4 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku street circuit 7.342 5 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit 1.574 6 Qatar Grand Prix Losail International Circuit 133 7 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit 303 8 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Street Circuit 1.588 9 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring 3.408 10 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring 321 11 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Imola 397 12 Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza 236 13 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Circuit 253 14 Spanish Grand Prix Catalunya Circuit 503 15 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit 1.049 16 Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort 235 17 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit 380 18 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve 5.137 19 Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome 2.273 20 USA Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas 1.792 21 Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas Street Circuit 1.743 22 Mexico Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 2.430 23 Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos 7.432

The Savings: Time, Money, Fuel and CO² Reduction

By reducing the total straight-line flight distance by 82,695 km, the optimized calendar could result in significant savings. Assuming an average speed of 900 km/h for the cargo planes used to transport equipment and personnel, the total flight time would be reduced by approximately 92 hours for one plane. This is almost 4 days of flying and would not only save time but also reduce the costs associated with crew hours, aircraft usage, and maintenance.

In terms of fuel savings, assuming an average fuel consumption of 14,400 liters per hour for a Boeing 747-400F, the most commonly used cargo plane in F1, the optimized calendar could save approximately 1,324,800 liters of jet fuel. This would not only result in significant cost savings but also reduce CO² emissions by approximately 3,338,416 kg, or 3,338 metric tons, assuming that the combustion of one liter of jet fuel produces 2.52 kg of CO².

The financial savings are also substantial. Assuming an average jet fuel price of $2 per liter, the reduction in fuel consumption would result in savings of approximately $2,649,600 (€ 1.234.078,-). This does not take into account the potential savings in terms of reduced wear and tear on aircraft and equipment, lower personnel costs, and other associated logistics costs.

Don't forget these numbers refer to only one plane. DHL uses 6 to 7 planes only for the F1 cargo. That's without flying the personnel of the FIA and F1 teams around the Globe. Furthermore the optimized calendar not only reduces the total straight-line flight distance but also opens up the possibility for use trucks for ground transportation. This could result in even greater savings in time, money, and fuel, and significantly reduce the environmental impact of the F1 calendar. It's a clear demonstration of how efficiency and sustainability can go hand in hand in the world of Formula 1.

Health and Safety concerns

The extensive travel and frequent crossing of time zones in the current F1 calendar can have a significant impact on the health and well-being of the people involved, including F1 drivers, team members, and other personnel.

One of the most common health issues associated with frequent travel and crossing time zones is jet lag. Jet lag occurs when your body's internal clock, or circadian rhythm, is disrupted by travelling across multiple time zones. Symptoms can include fatigue, difficulty concentrating, disturbed sleep, changes in mood, and gastrointestinal problems.

For F1 drivers, who need to be in peak physical and mental condition to perform at their best, jet lag can be particularly problematic. It can affect their sleep patterns, energy levels, and cognitive performance, all of which are crucial for their performance on the track.

In addition to jet lag, frequent travel can also increase the risk of other health issues. Long-haul flights can increase the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a condition where blood clots form in the deep veins of the body, usually in the legs. Dehydration is also a common issue during long flights due to the dry air in the cabin.

The constant travel can also put a strain on mental health. Being away from home for extended periods can lead to feelings of isolation and homesickness. The demanding schedule can also lead to stress and burnout.

In the optimized calendar, by reducing the total travel distance and arranging the races in a way that minimizes crossing of time zones, these health risks could be significantly reduced. This could lead to improved well-being and performance of the drivers and team members, further enhancing the benefits of an optimized F1 calendar.

Conclusion

The optimization of the F1 calendar presents a compelling case for a more sustainable and efficient approach to organizing the F1 season. The potential savings in terms of time, money, and CO² emissions are significant, and such an approach aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability in the sport. While there are undoubtedly other factors to consider, such as race scheduling, local climates, and contractual obligations, the potential benefits of an optimized calendar are too substantial to ignore.

The sport of Formula 1 is no stranger to innovation and adaptation. From the introduction of hybrid power units to the ongoing research into sustainable fuels, F1 has consistently shown a willingness to embrace change for the betterment of the sport and the environment. The optimization of the F1 calendar represents another opportunity for the sport to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and efficiency.

While the thrill of the race, the roar of the engines, and the skill of the drivers are what draw us to Formula 1, the sport's future will be defined not just by what happens on the track, but also by how it adapts to the challenges of the modern world. An optimized calendar, with its potential for significant savings in time, money, and CO² emissions, is a step in the right direction.

In the end, the goal is to ensure that the sport we love continues to thrill and excite, while also playing its part in creating a more sustainable future. The optimized F1 calendar is a testament to the fact that with careful planning and consideration, we can enjoy the adrenaline rush of F1 racing while also being mindful of the beautiful planet we live on.

