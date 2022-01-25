Major city attractions of the F1 circuit tour

The Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit tour has just ended, which means it’s time to start planning for the 2022 race calendar. Starting 18-20 March in Bahrain and ending with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from 18-20 November, there will be 23 races in 2022, including the inaugural Miami GP.

F1 Grands Prix takes place in some of the most beautiful and exciting cities globally. Depending on how far you’ve travelled to attend a race, you’re going to want to stay for more than a few days and make a real trip out of it.

This article will look at some of the best attractions in a few of the major cities of the F1 circuit tour. From museums and gardens to walking tours and restaurants, there will be something for everyone.

Grand Prix de Monaco - Monte Carlo, Monaco

Monte Carlo is one of the smallest cities to host a GP, and it is also one of the most glamorous. Besides the GP, Monte Carlo is most known for its stunning casino. The Casino de Monte-Carlo doesn’t only offer an array of table games; it’s also the site of an opera hall and ballet theatre.

If you can't get to the Casino de Monte-Carlo, either because you're too busy watching the race or because you can't make it to the principality, there are many online alternatives available.

Gran Premio dell’Emilia Romagna - Imola, Italy

Imola, located just outside Bologna, is another small city with many visitors. Nestled in the Tuscan hills, it is only a short trip west to the Adriatic coast with its beautiful beaches or north to Parma and Bologna. Both these cities are paradises for food lovers.

If you’re looking for something a little more unusual, Imola is at the heart of the northern Italian ceramics industry, an artistic tradition that dates back centuries. Imola has a museum dedicated to the craft and several shops and boutiques that specialise in art.

Gran Premio de España - Barcelona, Spain

The Barcelona Gran Premio is always a popular race to watch, mainly due to the city's attractions, it has become a prominent tourist destination. Barcelona is one of Spain’s most beautiful cities, well known for hosting many important Art Nouveau houses and museums designed by Antoni Gaudí.

Parc Guëll is also a must-see attraction; it combines an art gallery and a garden and provides stunning views of Barcelona from above. It is full of walking trails, some through the wooded hills above the city and some through planned gardens - plus, the entire park is full of Gaudí’s mosaic work and playful, naturalistic constructions.

Miami Grand Prix - Miami, Florida, USA

Miami is one of the sexiest cities in the United States, and maybe the world, according to a recent survey — it has tons of beaches, an active club scene and plenty of romantic restaurants. Add fast cars to the mix and it’s impossible to resist a trip to this sunny city.

One of the city’s most unique attractions is the Wynwood neighbourhood. Wynwood is home to one of the world’s biggest outdoor street art galleries. There are more than 200 murals on display from some of the best street artists in the world. It’s a cultural experience that lets you take in the sun while enjoying the art.

Australia Grand Prix - Melbourne, Australia

The high temperatures that Australia is known for might frighten away some tourists, but the Australian GP takes place in April as things begin to cool off. Melbourne’s location on the coast makes it an even more appealing destination.

Melbourne has world-class museums, restaurants and botanical gardens. One of its unique attractions is the Dandenong Ranges National Park. The park, located just outside the city, lets you step right into the wild - there are miles of trails and stunning waterfalls that provide a welcome break from the city.

Grand Prix du Canada - Montréal, Canada

In contrast to visitors that might consider Australia too hot, Canada is often considered too cold. Montréal is one of Canada’s most beautiful and oldest cities, with a special blend of British, French and Canadian cultures. Dining in Montréal could take up all your time as it is an exceptional culinary city.

For those interested in going off the beaten path, there's the Insectarium. It boasts one of the largest collections of insects in the world. Just be forewarned: not all the insects in the museum are dead and pinned, and they have a living collection of over 300 species!

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku, Azerbaijan

The Baku GP, added in 2016, is one of the newest additions to the circuit tour. Baku is an intriguing location for many visitors, since it’s not on most tourists’ radars. The capital of Azerbaijan is an ancient city that has recently had a major development boom, becoming a hot destination.

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum is one of the more unusual attractions offered. It highlights Baku’s history as one of the oldest textile hubs in the world. The museum is even shaped like an unrolling carpet!

For those interested in natural wonders, the Baku mud volcanoes are well worth visiting. These bubbling mud pots and mounds create an alien landscape unlike anywhere else in the world. Some people also visit mud volcanoes to bathe in the mineral-rich mud.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

The controversy surrounding Max Verstappen’s win at this past Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has caught public attention and focused it on this GP. Yas Island is one of the most intriguing locations on the circuit, and it's essentially a 25km2 playground for adults.

Ferrari World is a must-visit for car lovers. There are a ton of traditional theme park rides with a Ferrari twist, and the star attraction is the fastest roller coaster in the world. There is also an adventure zipline, Ferrari-themed shows, and even drive some of Ferrari's fastest cars.

Yas Island also offers visitors looking for an adrenaline rush the opportunity to try indoor skydiving. Those who want something a bit more sedate can relax on the beach, wander the marina or shop at the luxury Yas Mall.

One of the best things about the F1 circuit tour is that it is truly worldwide. Each host city has unique attractions to offer visitors beyond the race. From parks and gardens to museums of all types and restaurants to suit every palate and budget, all make fantastic holiday destinations.

