The Las Vegas Strip is ready for another night of Formula 1 racing, and American fans have a rare opportunity: the entire 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend is free to watch on Apple TV, with no paid subscription required.

Max Verstappen will start Saturday night's race from pole position after newly crowned World Champion Kimi Antonelli set the fastest qualifying lap but received an engine-related grid penalty. With Verstappen chasing a third Las Vegas victory, the stage is set for another showdown under the lights.

Quick answer: The 2026 Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix starts on Saturday, 21 November, at 8:00 PM Pacific (11:00 PM Eastern). Watch the race live and free on Apple TV in the United States. No cable package or Apple device is required.

Watch the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix Free on Apple TV

2026 Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix: US Start Times

Las Vegas is one of Formula 1's few Saturday night races. That means prime-time racing on the West Coast and a late-night spectacle for East Coast viewers.

Session Date Pacific Central Eastern Practice 1 Thu, 19 Nov 4:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Practice 2 Thu, 19 Nov 8:00 PM 10:00 PM 11:00 PM Practice 3 Fri, 20 Nov 4:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Qualifying Fri, 20 Nov 8:00 PM 10:00 PM 11:00 PM Grand Prix Sat, 21 Nov 8:00 PM 10:00 PM 11:00 PM

All times are local to the specified US time zones. The race covers 50 laps of the 6.201 km (3.853-mile) Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Apple TV also provides on-demand coverage, allowing fans to catch up on sessions they missed before Saturday's race.

How to Watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix for Free

Apple is streaming every session of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend free across the United States.

You do not need to purchase an Apple TV subscription or activate a paid trial to watch this race.

Simply open the Apple TV app on a supported device or visit tv.apple.com, navigate to Formula 1 and select the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The service works on compatible smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices, PlayStation, Xbox and computers.

The free coverage is a special Las Vegas promotion. To follow the remaining Grands Prix in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, fans can subscribe to Apple's regular F1 streaming service.

Apple TV F1 Subscription: Save Over 50% for Six Months

Apple is currently advertising a limited-time US subscription offer: six months of Apple TV for $6.99 per month, compared with its standard $14.99 monthly price.

Promotional Price Standard Price Monthly subscription $6.99 $14.99 Six-month cost $41.94 $89.94 Potential saving $48.00 —

The advertised promotion ends on 30 November 2026. After six months, the subscription renews at $14.99 per month unless cancelled.

Offer eligibility and availability depend on Apple's terms and the subscription route used. Visitors should confirm the promotional price at checkout, as it is not guaranteed through every referral link.

For fans planning to watch Qatar, Abu Dhabi and the opening months of the 2027 championship, the offer is worth checking.

Four Live Feeds With Multiview

Apple TV brings a more interactive experience to Formula 1 than a conventional television broadcast.

Multiview allows fans using supported devices to watch up to four live feeds simultaneously, combining the main race broadcast with onboard cameras and other available views.

For Las Vegas, Apple has announced access to up to 30 additional live feeds, including Driver Tracker, live timing, mixed onboard cameras and a Podium feed following the leading three drivers.

Compatible equipment also supports enhanced picture and sound, including 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

F1 TV Premium Included at No Extra Cost

F1 TV Premium is included with a paid Apple TV subscription in the United States.

Subscribers can link their Apple Account to F1 TV to access its additional viewing features on compatible devices.

Full race replays, highlights and Race in 30 programmes make it easier to follow Grands Prix held outside convenient US viewing hours.

An Apple TV subscription also includes Apple's original films and television series, with Family Sharing available for up to five additional family members.

Explore Apple TV F1 Coverage and Subscription Offers

Apple advertises a limited $6.99 monthly offer for six months, ending 30 November 2026. Availability through this affiliate link is not guaranteed. Check the final subscription price before purchasing.

Why the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix Could Deliver Another Surprise

Las Vegas has already produced three very different races since Formula 1 returned to the city in 2023.

Max Verstappen won the inaugural modern Grand Prix in 2023, George Russell delivered a Mercedes victory in 2024, and Verstappen returned to the top step in 2025.

Now, the Dutchman has another opportunity to extend his record at the circuit, but the qualifying result has added an intriguing twist.

Antonelli Fastest, Verstappen Starts on Pole

Kimi Antonelli was the quickest driver in qualifying, recording a 1:33.893 for Mercedes.

Verstappen's best lap of 1:34.151 was 0.258 seconds slower, with George Russell third on 1:34.224.

However, Antonelli's five-place penalty for exceeding his internal combustion engine allocation drops him to sixth on the starting grid, promoting Verstappen to pole position.

That leaves the 2026 World Champion with a difficult recovery drive, while Verstappen has a clear opportunity to turn his front-row advantage into another Las Vegas victory.

Russell will start alongside Verstappen, giving Mercedes a strong opportunity to challenge Red Bull into the opening corners.

Ferrari endured a particularly disappointing qualifying session. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were both eliminated in Q2, qualifying 11th and 12th respectively.

For a circuit that demands confidence under braking and maximum efficiency on the straights, recovering through the field will be anything but straightforward.

Cold Tyres and 200 mph Straights

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit combines long straights, heavy braking zones and slow corners, while November evenings in Nevada bring some of the coldest track temperatures of the season.

Keeping tyres in their optimal operating window can be difficult, particularly after extended periods at high speed.

The 2026 power unit and aerodynamic regulations introduce additional demands around energy management and efficiency, making Las Vegas an unusual test of the new-generation cars.

With Verstappen chasing his third victory at the venue, Antonelli attempting to recover from sixth and Mercedes looking to defend its advantage, the Grand Prix promises a competitive contest despite both world championships already being decided.

For more analysis, read our 2026 Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix preview.

After Las Vegas: Qatar, Abu Dhabi and the 2027 F1 Season

Las Vegas is the final American Grand Prix of 2026, but Formula 1 still has two races remaining.

Grand Prix Date Pacific Eastern Qatar GP Sunday, 29 Nov 8:00 AM 11:00 AM Abu Dhabi GP Sunday, 6 Dec 5:00 AM 8:00 AM

Both races are available live on Apple TV for subscribers.

Apple's five-year broadcasting agreement also covers the 2027 season, giving American fans one streaming home for the championship beyond the current campaign.

Visit our 2026 F1 calendar for the remaining race schedule.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the 2026 Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix really free on Apple TV?

Yes. Apple is providing free streaming of the complete Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend in the United States, including practice, qualifying and the race.

Is the $6.99 Apple TV offer available to everyone?

No. The promotion is subject to eligibility requirements and Apple's terms. The advertised offer may not appear through every subscription or referral route. Always check the price displayed at checkout.

Is Formula 1 still available on ESPN?

Apple TV replaced ESPN as Formula 1's primary US broadcaster in 2026. Selected alternative broadcasts are available elsewhere, including Spanish-language coverage on Univision and a free alternative commentary stream on Tubi for Las Vegas.

Can I watch Apple TV outside the United States?

Apple TV is available internationally, but Apple's Formula 1 broadcasting agreement covers the United States. Viewers elsewhere should consult their local F1 broadcaster.

Watch the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix Free on Apple TV

The 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix brings together a two-time winner starting from pole, a newly crowned World Champion fighting his way forward and one of the championship's most demanding street circuits.

For American fans, the entire race weekend is available free on Apple TV, making it an ideal opportunity to experience Formula 1's new US broadcasting home.

And if you want to follow the final races of 2026 and the beginning of next season, Apple's limited-time subscription promotion could make that considerably more affordable.

Watch the 2026 Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix Free on Apple TV

Free race-weekend streaming applies to viewers in the United States. Apple's advertised $6.99 subscription promotion is subject to eligibility and availability. Standard subscriptions cost $14.99 per month. Always check the applicable terms and pricing before subscribing.

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