Racing esports has developed into an important part of the wider motorsport landscape, with its growth closely tied to the popularity of Formula 1. What began as a niche hobby for racing game enthusiasts has evolved into an organised competitive scene, attracting professional drivers, established racing teams, and a global audience. Advances in simulation technology have also brought virtual racing closer to the demands of real-world motorsport, creating opportunities for drivers to develop their skills and compete in a different environment. The relationship between the two continues to shape how motorsport reaches new audiences.

Where the overlap began

The first real bridge between games and motorsport came from Gran Turismo. In 2008, Sony, Polyphony Digital, and Nissan launched GT Academy, a competition that gave top players a path towards a real racing seat. The most famous result was Jann Mardenborough, who won the 2011 edition with no previous racing experience, and whose story NBC News later traced from a bedroom PlayStation to a professional career. It proved that the skills carried over, at least far enough to be worth testing.

Formula 1 subsequently developed its own competitive esports series. The 2026 F1 Sim Racing World Championship marked its ninth season, featuring nine official F1 teams competing across 12 rounds for a $750,000 prize pool. Alpine's Otis Lawrence secured the drivers' title, while Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing claimed its fourth constructors' championship.

Why the crossover works

Racing esports fits naturally beside Formula 1 because it gives fans something to watch between race weekends, with the same teams, the same liveries, and the same sense of a title fight. As competitive gaming has matured, an ecosystem of live broadcasts, sponsorships and esport betting has developed around major championships. Racing esports benefits from an additional advantage: familiar teams, drivers and circuits that already have an established global following. Racing adds familiar names and tracks, so an F1 fan can sit down to a sim race and already know the stakes.

The format helps too. Sim races are shorter, scheduled, and easy to follow, and the commentary often explains the setups and strategy in a way that makes the real sport easier to understand. A fan who watches a few sim races can pick up tyre management and racecraft. Max Verstappen himself often streams sim racing during the Formula 1 off-season, which keeps the two audiences close, even when the real cars are parked. Sim races also run without travel or weather delays, so the action arrives on schedule.

From the sim to the track

The sim-to-real route is no longer a novelty. Verstappen Racing, the organisation behind Max Verstappen's sim racing team, describes sim racing as a breeding ground for real-world talent. When Team Redline was rebranded as Verstappen Sim Racing in March 2026, the organisation highlighted Chris Lulham's transition from competitive sim racing to real-world GT3 competition in 2025 as a leading example of this talent development pathway.

Not every top sim driver wants to leave the simulator, and some are building careers entirely in virtual racing. Williams F1 Team Gaming's Alessandro Bico won the final race of the 2026 INDYCAR Thrustmaster iRacing Pro Series, while Luke McKeown secured the championship, adding to his 2024 FIA F4 Esports Global Championship title. His path shows that racing esports now supports a serious competitive ladder of its own.

Teams, sponsors, and the business side

The commercial side has grown alongside the racing. Red Bull partnered with Team Redline under the Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing banner, and Red Bull's own technical partnerships staff have said the tools developed for the sim team come straight from what they know from Formula 1.

Hardware has followed. Formula 1 renewed its partnership with Fanatec ahead of the 2026 championship so that every team and driver would race on professional-grade simulators, and Aramco is the presenting partner of the series. When the sport gives its teams the same equipment, results come down to driver skill and preparation, which is exactly what fans want to see.

How to follow it today

The 2026 F1 Sim Racing World Championship launched at DreamHack Birmingham from 27 to 29 March before moving to Formula 1's new Media and Technology Centre for the remaining events. The championship ran across four events with three races each, and the official F1 site also publishes a guide to the format, the drivers, and how to watch.

Beyond the official series, iRacing championships and team-run events fill the calendar. Following one or two drivers is the easiest way in, since most of them stream or post highlights, and a driver you recognise makes a race much easier to follow.

What comes next

The future of the official series is less certain than its past. The future format of the official F1 Sim Racing World Championship remains uncertain. Even so, the broader scene looks sturdy, with Verstappen, Williams, Red Bull, and others still investing in sim racing programmes.

Whatever shape the official series takes next, the link between the two worlds is unlikely to disappear. Drivers who learn on simulators, fans who follow both sports, and teams that use virtual racing to build an audience all point the same way. Formula 1 and racing esports now grow together, and watching one is a good way to enjoy the other.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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