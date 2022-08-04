Hamilton Tempted To Extend His Mercedes Future

It has been a mixed 2022 Formula 1 racing season for Mercedes and seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton, but he will be hoping for further improvement in the remaining ten Grand Prix's of the campaign having secured second place in the recent race at the Paul Ricard circuit - although he is still waiting for his first victory of the year, it was his best finish so far having come third at the Austrian GP.

It was also the first double podium finish for team Mercedes and it seems that Hamilton is enjoying the sport more than ever as he has recently been talking about a potential contract extension with his current deal running to a close in 2023 so for those who like buying their Grand Prix Austrian Tickets, you will get at least one more look at Hamilton whatever happens.

The 37-year-old became only the sixth driver in F1 history to reach a triple century of races, with the recent French GP being his 300th, and team principal Toto Wolff talked up chances of an extension as he told reporters.

"We talked a few weeks ago about how long our partnership can go, and the number that was discussed was five to 10 years, so I think we can get to 400 [races]! Someone once said you have not just got to win the eighth [title], so why not 10?"

When asked about the 400 milestone, having previously stated that he did not want to continue racing into his 40s, Hamilton explained.

"That's a lot of races! I firstly just want to be grateful to get to this point. I'm still fresh and still feel I've got plenty of fuel left in the tank. Of course I want to get back to winning ways and that's going to take time. I'm sure we'll sit down at some stage and talk about the future."

He added.

"I'm enjoying what I'm doing, and feel really proud working with this incredible group of people. I'm also enjoying working with the sport more than ever. We've got some great people leading the sport, we're having great conversations about the direction we're going in. I'm enjoying it more than ever."

Having signed his existing contract back at the beginning of 2021, he will be almost 39-years-old when it expires and although he might not want to extend until he is in his mid forties, another couple of years could definitely be on the cards - at least that is what 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg believes.

"It looks like he is in a good place still and relishing this new challenge of having George next to him, because it's still as important as ever to Lewis to beat his team-mate. He is still motivated, so I do see him continuing, why not for a couple more years? In terms of performance, look at Fernando Alonso. He's 40 years old and he's still driving at his very, very best."

With Hamilton knowing that his Mercedes cannot yet match the power of his rivals, the improvements that have been made could well entice him to stay until he can really compete for a world championship again.

"What a day and weekend. I'm so proud of the team, this is an incredible result. Winning races and getting results like this, it's about the whole package. Of course, we know that we don't have quite the pace of the two teams ahead but reliability is a huge fundamental part of the process. I'm so proud of my team for having the reliability that we do have."

Time will tell, although you would expect Hamilton and Mercedes to be pushing for 1st again, come next season's Austrian GP.

