The arrival of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari was supposed to kickstart a new chapter in the glorious career of the seven-time world champion, but the seven-time champion is currently struggling with one of the strangest technical processes in his Formula 1 journey. The Scuderia has now had to embrace a very unusual driving style that is raising eyebrows within the paddock.

Ferrari's SF-25 has been plagued by ride height issues since the season opener in Australia. The vehicle is too low-slung, and the skid blocks underneath wear out too soon. This causes both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to run off the throttle early on straights to avoid damaging the floor, which causes a disqualification.

The fact that Hamilton got disqualified during the Chinese Grand Prix shocked the F1 world. The accident was a waste of good points for Ferrari, and it shows how fortunes can alter in motorsport so easily.

The real story behind Hamilton's penalty wasn't just about excessive skid block wear, but Ferrari's fundamental miscalculation with their 2025 car design.

Rather than completely redesigning their approach mid-season, Ferrari has taught Hamilton and Leclerc to become technical artists. The lift-and-coast technique they're employing isn't just about fuel economy or tire management – it's about keeping their car legal.

Hamilton has had to completely rewire his racing instincts. The British driver's natural aggressive style now requires a delicate touch that borders on paranoia. Every throttle input carries the potential for another Shanghai-style nightmare.

Charles Leclerc has adapted to this technical tightrope walk with characteristic precision. His recent podium appearances suggest he's mastered the art of speed without consequence, threading the needle between performance and legality. The Monégasque driver's ability to extract pace while babying the car's most vulnerable components has become Ferrari's secret weapon.

The psychological pressure of both drivers cannot be overestimated. Think of how it would be to race at 200mph and have the constant fear that your vehicle would fail post-race scrutineering.

The most impressive thing is that both drivers have managed to guard their competitiveness despite these limitations. The fact that Hamilton was able to procure fourth place in Austria, and that Leclerc has had three podiums so far in four races, proves that even with a compromised package, their strategy is working.

Ferrari's engineering team deserves credit since it was able to provide a workaround that does not remove their competitive standing. The next grand prix in Britain is going to be a critical test; new suspension parts should theoretically be able to solve the heart of the issue, their ride height troubles.

