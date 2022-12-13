F1 extends Dutch contract after two years of success

It has turned into a mini week of announcements from Formula, 1 as hot on the heels of the confirmation that they have now boosted 'sprint' events to six for the coming 2023 racing calendar, F1 president and chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali, has now confirmed that a new agreement has been struck with the Netherlands to extend their Grand Prix host contract.

Following lengthy negotiations, and the success of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort since the initial contract was signed back in 2021, Formula 1 racing will now continue their until at least 2025 - as both parties have now agreed to add races in the two years following the 2023 betting season calendar as per Dailystoke.

After its introduction, the race has proven to be a great hit with fans who support Red Bull and driver Max Verstappen in particular, and so far the Dutchman has won both of the races held at the historic beach resort track on the North Sea close to Amsterdam.

For the 2023 Grand Prix, there will be a second Dutch driver taking part on the grid, as former Formula E champion Nyck de Vries has already signed on to join Williams in the years ahead.

In the statement released by F1 and Domenicali, he said of the new fan favourite.

"The Dutch Grand Prix has quickly established itself on the calendar as a fan favourite, bringing incredible energy and a great fan experience every year. The sold-out events in the last two years have raised the bar in terms of organisation, entertainment, and sustainability, and we are delighted to extend our relationship with them."

The 2023 Dutch Grand Prix will be the first race held after F1's summer break and takes place on August 25-27 next year. As fans will know, this race slot has traditionally been held and hosted by the Belgian Grand Prix, but the 2023 event at Spa-Francorchamps has been moved earlier and will now take place on July 28-30.

The Belgian event could see further change in 2024, as despite being one of the oldest race meets and held on a track that is loved by drivers themselves, their place on the calendar is now in doubt owing to the outdated state of the Belgian facilities - they also have no contract yet in place for the 2024 season.

By contrast, the Dutch investment is paying off nicely as although they held 32 races between the years of 1950 and 1985, they lost their original place on the calendar as the overall schedule expanded and race fees started to slowly begin to increase. Verstappen's rise in the racing world has definitely reignited interest in his homeland, and with Dutch race organisers having revived their own interest to capitalise mainly on his success, it certainly seems to be working out well for both parties at this point in time.

Fans will remember, the race was originally due to return to the schedule in 2020, but following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, it was understandably cancelled, but having been restored, its success over the last two events has significantly played a part in seeing the contract being extended this early.

