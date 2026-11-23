Formula 1's cost cap arrived in 2021, recalibrating how teams balance engineering ambition with commercial reality. Financial discipline now sits alongside technical development, while sponsorship rules that vary from country to country can limit the exposure a team is able to offer its partners. As a result, securing the right commercial agreements has become an increasingly important competitive advantage.

What the cost cap actually covers

The FIA set the cap at $145 million for 2021, cut it to $140 million in 2022 and $135 million in 2023. That $135 million baseline was maintained through 2025, with inflation adjustments where applicable. The aim was to limit spending on car performance and reduce the financial advantage previously enjoyed by the wealthiest constructors.

For 2026, the headline number jumps to $215 million, or approximately £170.09 million at the FIA's published conversion rate. However, that does not represent an equivalent increase in development spending. The new framework includes annual depreciation costs following the removal of the separate $36 million capital expenditure limit, which previously applied over a rolling four-year period. The headline figure therefore requires closer examination.

Research, design, manufacturing and aerodynamic development all count towards the total. Several expenses remain outside the cap, including driver remuneration, the three highest-paid eligible staff members, marketing, legal services, finance and certain administrative activities. Engine manufacturers operate under separate financial regulations, with a 2026 power unit cost cap of $190 million, subject to indexation, reflecting the revised framework for engine development, manufacturing and supply.

Sponsorship: the commercial upside outside the cap

This is where the distinction becomes important. The cost cap limits qualifying expenditure, while sponsorship revenue itself is not capped. However, additional commercial income does not allow teams to exceed their regulated development budgets. Marketing expenditure is excluded under the FIA framework, so commercial partnerships remain significant because teams can generate revenue that supports activities outside the regulated spending limit.

If you follow the sport, that is part of the context behind the sponsorship agreements and livery changes you see throughout a race weekend. Commercial income keeps the wider business running, pays for work the cap does not cover and strengthens financial stability. Lose a major partner, and the pressure can affect several departments at once, particularly when replacing that revenue requires approaching an entirely different industry.

The regulatory patchwork behind global sponsorship

F1 broadcasts reach countries around the world, each with its own advertising rules. Gambling is one of the clearest examples: national authorities treat licensing, sponsorship, logos and televised exposure differently, so a deal that works in one market may require alternative branding in another. For a team with international partners, that creates additional obligations at every race.

Belgium shows how detailed these restrictions can become. A February 2023 Royal Decree tightened gambling advertising from 1 July 2023, with specific conditions attached to sports sponsorship. Logo placement and visibility on team clothing are also subject to restrictions. From 1 January 2028, licensed gambling operators will be barred from sponsoring professional sports associations, adding another consideration to international commercial negotiations.

Licensing creates a separate consideration. In Belgium, Madison Casino operates under Belgian Gaming Commission licence B+3320, held by TK SA. The example illustrates an important distinction: holding a valid gambling licence does not automatically grant unrestricted advertising or sports sponsorship rights. For F1 teams assessing potential commercial partners, an operator's licensing status and the advertising permissions governing its activities must be considered separately.

When a sponsor category turns into a sporting problem

F1 has already experienced this with Stake and Sauber. During 2023, when the team competed under the Alfa Romeo name, Stake branding was replaced by Kick at selected races, including the Belgian Grand Prix, where the cars featured a special Kick-themed livery. The arrangement continued into 2024, when Sauber alternated between Stake and Kick branding in response to restrictions on gambling-related advertising.

The associated streaming platform gave the team an alternative commercial identity for markets where gambling promotion faced restrictions. It demonstrated how advertising law can directly influence what fans see on a Formula 1 car during a race weekend.

For a team, sponsorship agreements involve visibility commitments, hospitality, digital campaigns and audience engagement. If one market blocks the agreed branding, delivering the promised commercial value becomes more difficult. Local legislation therefore belongs in the conversation whenever international sponsorship rights are negotiated.

Finding the next source of competitive advantage

Look at where F1's commercial money is heading: the search for new partner categories makes sense. Technology companies, financial services, automotive suppliers and consumer brands each bring different levels of investment and different objectives. Winning them over requires a substantial pitch: measurable audience engagement, international visibility and a direct connection between the sponsor's objectives and the championship.

Teams must also understand how their existing sponsorship portfolios perform market by market. Spreading deals across several industries reduces dependence on one advertising category, while well-drafted agreements provide greater flexibility when restrictions change. Commercial directors increasingly need to understand both the financial regulations affecting smaller F1 teams and the advertising rules that determine what each partnership is worth.

Where does the next dollar come from?

F1's financial regulations have changed the relationship between spending and performance. However, commercial income still supports activities beyond the regulated development budget. Sponsorship restrictions add another complication, requiring teams to find partners whose businesses can secure meaningful international exposure. As Williams' difficulties under the cost cap illustrate, financial flexibility and operational efficiency remain important challenges for constructors.

So if the cap limits expenditure and advertising law restricts who can advertise, where does the next dollar come from? More often than not, it comes from commercial creativity, a diversified portfolio of partners and a detailed understanding of international markets. Ultimately, teams that combine financial discipline with a strong sponsorship operation will have a more sustainable foundation, both on the circuit and in the boardroom.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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