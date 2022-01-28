Could There Be Another Irish F1 Team?

Formula One is one of the truly global sports, with teams and drivers representing countries all over the world. And with races spanning 20 different countries in each season, there are plenty of opportunities for countries to see their teams and drivers in action. The atmosphere when drivers compete in their home GP is electric with the stands full of fans chanting their name and giving them that extra drive to succeed. 2021 saw Sergio Perez on the podium for his home race, the first time a Mexican driver had ever achieved the feat, and the emotion from the crowd was palpable.

However, for countries without a driver to invest in, are they missing out on a big part of the appeal? The UK is dominating the sport at the moment, with three exciting drivers earning points – Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris. Although a total of seven teams are based in the UK, only three are registered with a British nationality, but that still gives UK fans plenty of choice over who to support. So, it’s easy to see why British interest in Formula One is peaking, but what of the Irish fans?

Formula One in Ireland

Irish people love their sport and throw their support firmly behind their national teams in sports such as Rugby and Football, as well as following the Irish men and women competing around the world. Irish fans also enjoy placing bets on their national teams in sporting events, taking their loyalty to the next level. One of the biggest sports in Ireland is golf, which is hardly surprising when you realise the country has almost 500 different gold courses.

But Formula One has struggled to find a following here in recent years. Unlike golf, it isn’t readily accessible to the public – it costs millions of Euros to get involved and there’s nowhere local to spectate, with the nearest Formula One circuit being Silverstone in England.

An Irish Grand Prix?

However, Ireland does have venues capable of hosting a Formula One Grand Prix, they have just never been afforded the privilege. Mondello Park in Country Kildare is an international motor racing circuit that currently hosts a number of Superbike races as well as Formula 3. Notable names to have driven it include Ireland’s own Eddie Irvine and Eddie Jordan, as well as other F1 drivers including Mika Hakkinen and Ayrton Senna.

Giving Ireland a chance to host a Grand Prix would certainly raise the sport’s profile within the country and give young Irish drivers a chance to experience the atmosphere of racing at its highest level.

Irish Drivers

There are few changes to the driving line up for the 2022 season with European drivers once again dominating the ranks. Britain and France lead the way with three drivers each and most other Western European countries have at least one. But it’s been 20 years since Ireland saw one of their own competing in Formula One, when Eddie Irvine bowed out after the Japanese GP in 2002. Although registered as a British driver, Irvine was proud of his Northern Irish roots and raced under a shamrock flag. There have only been five other Irish Formula One drivers, the last racing in 2003.

When looking at statistics like this, it’s easy to see why Irish support for F1 is lacking compared to other European countries.

Irish Teams

Ireland’s biggest contribution to the sport came in the 1990s when Jordan Grand Prix, managed by former driver Eddie Jordan, became the first Irish-registered team to compete at the top level. While Jordan Grand Prix never looked in danger of challenging for the title, they contributed hugely to the sport through their policy of giving young drivers at lower levels their first drive in F1.

Successful champions who spent time driving for Jordan Grand Prix include:

Michael Schumacher

Rubens Barrichello

Damon Hill

Jarno Trulli

Giancarlo Fisichella

Despite scoring a number of decent finishes, the team struggled with the increasing running costs involved in competing at such a high level. After losing their engine supplier for the 2005 season, the team was sold, becoming Midland MF1 Racing, then Force India, Racing Point, and are now running as Aston Martin, the third British-registered team competing in 2022.

The Future of Irish F1

Many fans have given up hope of seeing an Irish team competing again, due to lack of interested parties with the financial capacity to make it worthwhile. However, that hasn’t stopped young Irish drivers from wanting to make a name for themselves. Fans of the lower levels of the sport will be familiar with Zac O’Sullivan the current F3 champion who is making waves at only 16 years of age. With many successful F1 drivers coming through from F3 and F2, O’Sullivan has set his sights firmly on following the same paths and being the next driver of Irish heritage to race in the big leagues.

Conclusion

Until then, Irish F1 fans can still get excited about the next season. Formula One 2022 begins in March and there are plenty of repercussions from the previous season still bubbling under the surface. Without a national team or driver to support, Irish fans are able to appreciate the action as true neutrals.

