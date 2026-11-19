CoinPoker has announced the PGT Online. The year-long online version of the PokerGO Tour carries $250,000,000 in guarantees across six major series. It starts on Sunday, November 8 with the $50,000,000-guaranteed KickOff Series and runs until November 2027. It ends with a $1,000,000 winner-takes-all Vegas Final, played live inside the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas.

The PokerGO Tour, Now Online

Since 2021, the live PokerGO Tour has hosted some of the biggest tournament series in poker. This week's Poker Masters at the PokerGO Studio is one example, where Jeremy Ausmus picked up his tenth PGT title.

The newly-announced PGT Online opens the tour to every CoinPoker player for a full year, from November 2026 to November 2027.

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Each of the six series includes satellites, daily events, feature tournaments and Main Events, and chances at one of 50 seats in the Las Vegas PokerGO Studio.

The $50M GTD KickOff Series Starts November 8

The KickOff Series opens the PGT Online schedule with a $50,000,000 guarantee. It is the first chance to win trophies, earn Loyalty Badges, and qualify for the live $1,000,000 Vegas Final.

Players can find the schedule in the CoinPoker app. More will appear over the coming days.

One of the most interesting highlights is the debut of Mystery Bounty tournaments on CoinPoker, including one with a $1,000,000 guarantee. The top bounty possible in this $530 event is $50,000.

Date Tournament Buy-In Guarantee November 8 PGT KickOff $530 $1,000,000 November 15 Mystery Million (Mystery Bounty) $530 $1,000,000 November 22 PGT Sunday Grand $1,050 $1,000,000 November 26 High Stakes Poker $1,050 $500,000 November 30 (Day 2) KickOff Main Event $530 $5,000,000 November 30 (Day 2) CoinMasters High Roller $1,500 $1,000,000

As usual, CoinPoker will lay out satellite pathways for plenty of these events, as well as freeroll opportunities.

The $1,000,000 Vegas Final

At the end of the PGT Online, 50 finalists will travel to Las Vegas in January 2028. There they will play a $1,000,000 winner-takes-all tournament under the lights of the PokerGO Studio.

Each of the series in the PGT Online will offer a select number of seats in this live tournament.

PGT Millionaire Challenges

Players win their Vegas Final seats by completing PGT Millionaire Challenges in the CoinPoker app.

Each series has its own challenges and qualification routes. Seat-holders must be 21 or older and must complete KYC verification.

Even after winning a seat, players have other rewards they can collect from the PGT Online.

The Finalist Journey

Winning a seat is a starting point, and afterwards, the PGT Online gives players a way to upgrade their live experience.

All 50 Vegas Final seat-holders begin the Finalist Journey after securing their seat, which offers exclusive challenges in later series.

CoinPoker’s site states that the Finalist Journey can “earn finalists upgrades and luxury add-ons for the live experience.”

Loyalty Badges

Players earn Loyalty Badges by hitting active-day challenges in each PGT Online series.

An active day is any day a player enters at least one PGT Online tournament. During the series, there will be certain challenges, such as playing for 10 consecutive days. If players complete that, they earn a Loyalty Badge.

Each Badge comes with a ticket to a Qualifier Tournament for a Vegas Final seat.

Players who complete the same challenges in the next series earn two Qualifier tickets instead of one, and their previous Badge is locked into their Trophy Cabinet.

Badges that aren't locked expire if the streak is broken. Players can start a new streak in any later series.

Series Trophies

Champions of highlight events, such as Main Events, will receive real trophies shipped to their door, along with matching digital trophies in their Trophy Cabinet.

Players can look for the Trophy Event label on PGT Online tournaments in the CoinPoker lobby.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a crypto-friendly online poker room open to players worldwide. It also supports fiat deposits alongside local payment methods, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Luxon Pay.

Its monthly $1,000,000-guaranteed CoinMillion headlines a schedule that also includes the PGT Online, the Global Online Poker Championship, and daily formats such as the Daily Dollar. Through partnerships with High Stakes Poker, Battle of Malta and Triton Poker, CoinPoker also brings additional series and live events to its player pool.

Active Promotions

PGT Online KickOff Series : $50,000,000 guaranteed, starting November 8. It is the first of six series in the $250,000,000 PGT Online.

: $50,000,000 guaranteed, starting November 8. It is the first of six series in the $250,000,000 PGT Online. 150% Welcome Bonus: New players depositing at least $10 receive a 150% match worth up to $2,000.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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