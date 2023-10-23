Belgium Gets Some F1 Relief As Improvements Continue

Despite some media speculation suggesting that Formula 1 bosses were planning to scrap the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in the very near future, it has now been confirmed that the race calendar on that front will not change, as a new contract has now been signed between both parties.

Following their recent negotiations, the new contract extension basically means a further 12 months has been added on top of the previously existing deal which already runs until the end of the 2024 season, so the Belgian Grand Prix will now be a fixture until at least 2025.

The Spa track has long been a firm favourite amongst both drivers and fans given its favourable reputation as being one of the world's most demanding tracks to race on, but its place on the annual circuit has been in doubt for quite a while now given the clear deterioration of the tracks facilities over the last decade when compared to other venues.

However, it now seems clear that the improvement works that have been going on in the background in more recent years, undoubtedly along with further promises of future improvements, have been enough for F1 bosses to give the track a little bit more wriggle room with the newly agreed 12 month extension - and F1's statement itself announcing the new deal did actually emphasised the 'significant development of its infrastructure in recent years' as being a key reason behind the new agreement.

It also specifically referenced the two new grandstands for fans which will culminate in an additional 10,000 spectator capacity increase, plus the tracks plans for future social events during a race meet which will include 'a wider variety of entertainment for fans across the weekend, including the addition of live music concerts'.

The capacity increase was no doubt an important driver for F1 as it had already been noted that the attendance at Spa had increased from 2022 levels with an additional 20,000 at the 2023 meet. That saw a total of 380,000 fans attend the race across the full weekend's calendar of events.

This, in and of itself, posed further additional and unforeseen traffic issues given the existing nature of the entry and exit points at the complex, and F1 are believed to be seeking further improvements on that front in the very near future - so an educated guess would state that such improvements could form part of the extension deal, but also account for why it was not a longer contract deal at this moment in time.

Traffic issues have long been an issue at the event given the restricted access roads in the Ardennes forests that surround the circuit.

F1 president and chief executive officer, Stefano Domenicali, explained.

"Spa is synonymous with Formula 1 having been one of the circuits in our first ever season and is much-loved by fans and drivers alike, so I am delighted to extend our relationship with them until 2025. The promoter has taken big strides in the last few years to improve the fan experience and infrastructure, and work is ongoing between all the stakeholders with a clear focus on delivering safe and exciting racing."

Spa-Francorchamps does have a rich and storied history in F1 and dates back to 1925, but the Belgian GP has long been one of Europe's most under threat tracks given the push for a racing calendar expansion, and it is pretty well known that consideration has already been given to potentially alternating its place on the Calendar with the Dutch Grand Prix that is held at Zandvoort.

In more recent times though, F1's inability to secure a favourable deal for the return of the South African Grand Prix has lifted some of the pressure on the Belgian event, and they will have high hopes that this short extension is the precursor to a far longer one in the very near future.

