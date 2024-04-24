Battle of Teammates - Ferrari edition

The Ferrari team never disappoints when it comes to attracting viewer’s attention even when their seasons are not going well. The fact that Kimi Raikkonen was the last world champion for Ferrari back in 2007 is proof that Ferrari hasn’t delivered for nearly 2 decades. But this team somehow manages well to stay in the headlines every season. This year’s beginning was successful with the one-two victory for Ferrari with Carlos Sainz winning the 2024 Australian Grand Prix and Charles Leclerc being P2. Hopefully as the championship continues we will see more of that beautiful action by this legendary team.

One prime example of the drama in Ferrari is the Chinese GP sprint race. The drama lasted more than 19 laps catching the attention of all viewers. First of all, it was the collision between Leclerc and Sainz, the two Ferrari drivers. The drama started on Turn 7, with Sainz attempting to overtake the Aston Martin driver and this maneuver not only had welcomed Leclerc and Perez into the incident but also led to contact between Leclerc and Sainz at the Turn 14 hairpin, where they crashed.

In the heat of the moment Leclerc wasted no time expressing his frustration over team radio, stating, "Let's speak. We're fighting more, he's fighting more me than the others", which was considered as a really interesting reaction to his teammates' behavior. Reflecting on the incident after the sprint race, Leclerc admitted to Sky Sports F1 that he believed Sainz's defensive maneuvers had crossed a line. He acknowledged past instances where he himself had overstepped boundaries and stressed the importance of open discussion to resolve such conflicts. It's not a surprise to see teammates battling this hard, but in the eyes of experienced journalists and fans a bit of damage to this pair’s relationship can be noticed.

On the other hand Sainz spent pretty much the whole race face to face with Aston Martin’s driver Fernando Alonso, and that intense battle is considered to be the reason for the collision with his teammate. After the race Sainz, expressed readiness to apologize if his actions were seen as overly aggressive. He attributed his defensive tactics to the earlier altercation with Alonso.

After the announcement of his termination of contract of 2024 and his replacement with Hamilton, Sainz has taken the approach of going all in. It is a fact that he is currently in his prime, especially this season, and he wants to make his impact so he can get a better deal elsewhere in 2025. Lately, the rumors around his career are coming from teams like Mercedes or Red Bull, and those rumors have been sparked by statements given from both teams. Some of the dedicated fans have a hunch on his next move, and are hoping for a solid decision that will improve his status as a F1 driver.

In the end of the race, Leclerk finished P4, and Sainz P5 being lucky to even finish the race, since the contact they experienced was absolutely unnecessary. The team and fans around the globe were relieved to see that no incident happened to the Ferrari drivers, and were leveraging their chances of winning this season (even if their chances are lower with this race). After the great beginning of this season bets have been placed on Ferrari by fans who recognized their improved performances. And if you are one of those fans who are certain that great things are coming to Ferrari, then go on these trusted ethereum casino checked by Webopedia team, where you can not only play casino games, but place bets on Formula 1 bets.

Hopefully this season will give us many more moments of great driving, high speed and iconic clashes, accompanied by many more epic winnings. So let’s stay tuned and see who will be the next F1 world champion.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: