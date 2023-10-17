A Five Point Guide To Doing The Monaco Grand Prix In Style In 2024

With Max Verstappen having secured his third F1 World Championship in many years, fans are already looking ahead to the 2024 season as the final races become a formality over the next few weeks.

For many, Monaco is the bucket list race, watching the stars of F1 work their way through the narrow streets of Monte Carlo, as racegoers sip champagne, enjoy yacht parties and chase the jackpots of the Monte Carlo Casino.

It’s a race of opulence and one of the most unique experiences on the circuit. But how do you do it properly?

If you’re planning on visiting for next year for the first time, here’s our five point guide to getting it right…

Secure your tickets early

It goes without saying, but it’s one of the races where you really do need to book as quickly as you can. It’s one of the most sought after races in the calendar, and there are a wealth of different packages you can get, from grandstand seating to many VIP and exclusive hospitality options.

As soon as tickets become available, jump right on it.

Find the right accommodation

Naturally, hotels can be expensive at this time of year. In an ideal world, you can pick up a hotel, of which there are many luxury ones, within Monte Carlo, but don’t be too worried if you have to stray into the south of France, with it easy to make your way to Monaco from there.

If you want to really immerse yourself in the atmosphere and build-up to the Grand Prix though, you may want to splash the cash and stay within Monaco.

Explore everything Monaco offers

Don’t just immerse yourself in the motor racing, the principality has lots to offer. It’s a year-round champagne lifestyle and a trip to the Casino de Monte Carlo is a must, especially given how many people enjoy online casino games these days.

The harbour is a beautiful place to wander, while there are some great dining options (although make sure you book well in advance) and some fantastic museums to explore too.

Dress to impress

A top tip is to dress to impress. It’s one of the most stylish events in sport and it’ll only make you feel more of a part of it if you’re fitting in. Smart casual is the normal, while some of the VIP areas can be a little more formal. Sunglasses and a good sun hat for ladies is a must. After all, you’re looking at temperatures in the mid-20s celsius, with the sun glistening off the French Riviera.

Arrive early on race day

Make sure you get into the city early on raceday. Not just so you can find your seat and not miss a moment of the racing, but also so you can soak up the atmosphere. It’s a truly sensory experience, from the popping of champagne corks to the burnt rubber of the race. There’s nothing quite like it, so you should aim to enjoy every last minute of it in what will undoubtedly be the race of a lifetime for you.

