2023 F1 Season Top 10 Drivers Report: 1. Max Verstappen's Performance

Max Verstappen's 2023 Formula 1 season was nothing short of extraordinary, showcasing his exceptional talent and the dominance of Red Bull Racing. This report delves into Verstappen's performance throughout the season, highlighting his achievements, challenges, and comparison with his teammate, Sergio Pérez.

Early 2023 F1 Season Dominance

The season began with pre-season testing indicating Red Bull's superiority, which was evident in the opening race at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Both Red Bull drivers started with a front-row lockout and Verstappen clinched his first victory of the season, marking his 36th F1 career win and 21st pole position.

Despite a setback at the Saudi Arabian GP, where a driveshaft failure relegated him to a 15th place start, Max Verstappen impressively finished P2, securing his 79th F1 podium​​.

Consistent Top Performances

Throughout the season, Verstappen's consistency was remarkable. He secured victory in Australia, his 37th F1 win and 80th podium. This trend of top-two finishes continued, with a second place in Azerbaijan and victories in Miami, Monaco, Spain, and Canada. By the Canadian GP, he tied Ayrton Senna's tally of 41 F1 wins. His winning streak in Austria and Britain marked the longest of his career, with ten wins in twelve 2023 races, including eight consecutive victories​​.

Max Verstappen's Third F1 Title Win in Qatar

Max Verstappen's 2023 Formula 1 season was crowned with his third consecutive world championship title, achieved in a dramatic fashion at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Historic Achievement

On October 7th, 2023, Max Verstappen etched his name alongside some of the most legendary figures in Formula One history by securing his third World Championship title. Joining the ranks of iconic drivers like Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet, Niki Lauda, Jackie Stewart, and Jack Brabham, Verstappen's triumph marked him as a member of an elite group that has achieved the feat of winning three F1 titles. This significant milestone in Verstappen's career was realized at the Lusail Circuit, a fitting venue for such a momentous occasion, further elevating his status in the annals of the sport.

By achieving this, Verstappen not only continued his trajectory of dominance in recent seasons but also affirmed his position as one of the greats in Formula One. His ability to consistently perform at the highest level, adapt to various challenges, and maintain a competitive edge underlines his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. Verstappen's entry into this exclusive club of triple world champions is a testament to his skill, determination, and the remarkable journey he has embarked upon in Formula One.

Championship Standings and Teammate Comparison

Verstappen finished the season with an impressive 575 points, more than double the total amount of his teammate, Sergio Pérez, who amassed 285 points. This gap underlines Verstappen's dominance in the team and the championship at large. Pérez, though a formidable driver, won only two races compared to Verstappen's staggering 19 victories out of 22 races​​​​.

Statistic Max Verstappen Sergio Pérez Grand Prix (GP) 22 22 1st Places 19 2 2nd Places 2 1 3rd Places 0 3 Podiums 21 9 Pole Positions 12 2 Laps Completed 1325 1214 Fastest Laps (FL) 9 2 Did Not Start (DNS) 0 0 Did Not Finish (DNF) 0 2 Total Points 575 285

Season Highlights and Records

Verstappen's 2023 season was marked by several records and achievements. He won 19 out of 22 races, a testament to his skill and Red Bull's technical prowess. His 12 pole positions and nine fastest laps further emphasize his speed and consistency on the track. Notably, Verstappen did not retire from any race in the 2023 season, showcasing remarkable reliability and driving discipline​​.

Verstappen's Career Overview

Max Verstappen, born in Hasselt, Belgium, and representing the Netherlands, has been a formidable force in Formula 1 since his debut. As of 2023, he has participated in 185 Grand Prix, with 54 wins and 98 podiums. His average finish position of 3.7 and an average of 13.98 points per GP highlight his consistency and competitiveness at the highest levels of motorsport​​.

Summary

Max Verstappen's 2023 F1 season was a masterclass in racing excellence. His dominant performance, highlighted by numerous victories and podiums, not only underlines his exceptional driving skills but also the technical superiority of Red Bull Racing. Verstappen's achievements this season have further cemented his status as one of the sport's all-time greats.

