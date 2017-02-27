Wallpaper pictures F1 testing 1st day 2017 Barcelona
See all brand new 2017 F1 cars doing F1 testing on the Catalunya circuit driving around in the last week of February 2017, to see who has done their best home work last couple of months.
See laptimes of 1st 2017 F1 tesing day.Here you can see the laptimes of the
Barcelona F1 test Marcus Ericsson (SWE), Sauber F1 Team.
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Ferrari Sebastian Vettel test 1 F1/2017
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Lewis Hamilton in the pit
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Launch, Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton;
Marcus Ericsson (SWE), Sauber F1 Team. Circuit de Catalunya.
MONTMELO, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 27: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Red Bull Racing Red Bull-TAG Heuer RB13 TAG Heuer
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Red Bull Racing Red Bull-TAG Heuer RB13 TAG Heuer on track during day one of Formula One winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on February 27, 2017
Carlos Sainz of Spain and Scuderia Toro Rosso drives the STR12 in Misano, Italy on February 22, 2017
Haas VF17 on track
Barcelona F1 test Marcus Ericsson (SWE), Sauber F1 Team.
