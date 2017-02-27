Red Bull RB13 launch pictures
Here you can find HiRes wallpaper pictures of the new Red Bull RB13! The car was launched on the 26th of February. The Red Bull RB13 will be raced by Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen during the 2017 F1 season.
- Red Bull RB13 Front-top view
- Red Bull RB13 right-front view
- Red Bull RB12 VS RB13 front view
- Red Bull RB12 VS RB13 left-front view
