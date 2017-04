F1 Wallpaper

HiRes wallpapers pictures 2017 Chinese F1 GP

73 HiRes wallpaper pictures about the 2017 Chinese Grand Prix driven on the Shanghai International Circuit.

This F1 race has been won by Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes W08 on the 9th of April 2017.

