2017 Sauber C36 launch pictures

Here you can find the first wallpaper pictures of the Sauber C36, this F1 car was launched on Monday 20th of February 2017. This F1 car will be raced in the 2017 F1 season by F1 drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson.
|F1
Grand Prix
|Discount
|Australia '17
|Available
|Book Now
|China '17
|10% discount
|Book Now
|Spain '17
|20% discount
|Book Now
|Monaco '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Canada '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Austria '17
|20% discount
|Book Now
|UK '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Belgium '17
|11% discount
|Book Now
|Italy '17
|10% discount
|Book Now
|Singapore '17
|10% discount
|Book Now