The Youth Of F1 – Lance Stroll & Max Verstappen On The Importance Of Euro F3 | M1TG

Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen are two of a number of F1’s current driver line up to have come through the FIA European F3 series. Boasting the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel as former graduates in recent years, the programme is increasingly being seen as something of an unofficial route into motorsport’s elite category. Mobil 1 The Grid spoke to the pair to find out more.

