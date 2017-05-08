Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Win a night in the Williams F1 team garage on Silverstone!

Veteran driver, Felipe Massa talks about what to expect in the coming races and thoughts about his new driving partner. Massa brought his signature cheeky personality to the piece and also announced a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Grand Prix fans.

In partnership with Airbnb, MARTINI is celebrating the joy of racing by giving one lucky winner and a guest the chance to spend the night in the Williams F1 garage.

Racing garage, at the Silverstone Formula One track. Guests will eat, drink, sleep and dream in the home of one the world’s most prestigious names in motor racing on July 15, 2017, the night before the 2017 Formula One Rolex British Grand Prix.

Unless a member of a racing team or accredited media, only an elite few are given access to the inner workings of a team garage during Grand Prix weekend. During the MARTINI x Airbnb experience, the winner will be handed the keys to their room by Williams MARTINI Racing driver Felipe Massa.

