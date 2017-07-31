F1 Video

Williams TV: Paul di Resta talks to Karun Chandhok ahead of the Hungarian GP

Our reserve driver, Paul was drafted in to replace Felipe Massa for the Hungarian Grand Prix after Felipe was forced to withdraw after feeling unwell during Friday and Saturday practice.

Paul becomes the first British driver to race for Williams since Jenson Button in 2000.

