F1 Video

Williams brings F1 past and present to the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Williams brought a selection of cars from the team's history to the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed to celebrate its 40th anniversary in F1.

Nigel Mansell's 1992 championship-winning FW14B was the star of the show, with the unique six-wheeled FW08B also in the hands of Williams Heritage driver Karun Chandhok, as well as a cameo from the former F1 driver and Le Mans 24 Hours winner Emanuele Pirro.

