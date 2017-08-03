F1 Video

Verstappen Showcases Red Bull Racing’s F1 HQ | M1TG

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen showcases the team’s factory base at Milton Keynes, a place which once was frequented by his father Jos Verstappen, when he was racing with Stewart Grand Prix. M1TG spoke to the Dutch teenager about the state of the art operation, which now features approximately 800 employees across a wide range of departments – technical and otherwise.

