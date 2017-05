F1 Video

Vamos! Red Bull Racing's Dan Fallows Previews The Spanish GP | M1TG

Round 5 of the Formula One World Championship sees the cars and the drivers head to Barcelona and the highly-anticipated Spanish Grand Prix. With updates on the cards, big things are expected of Red Bull Racing, who last year achieved their first win of the season at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in what was a debut race with the team for Max Verstappen.

