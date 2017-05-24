F1 Video

The ultimate Carrera track? A mini Monaco Grand Prix guide with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo!

Honey, we shrunk our drivers! Red Bull Motorsports are back with the latest in their series of mini-track guides and this time we squeeze Max and Daniel onto the streets of Monaco for a one of a kind preview to the Monaco Grand Prix.

