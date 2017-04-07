F1 Video

Turning the STR12 into Music

Imagine if the noise made by our STR 12 was turned into music. Well, imagine no longer, because we've done it, thanks to an audio track produced and mixed by Max Casacci and Daniele Mana.

The project was undertaken in collaboration with Red Bull Italy and the two artists recorded the sounds of our car and our factory in Faenza. It ended up as a truly unique sound, emerging from the various noises that make up Formula 1.

Listen to it and download the original track by clicking on http://win.gs/2o9Y4J9.