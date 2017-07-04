How Takuma Sato & Andretti Autosport Won 2017 Indy 500

Sealing victory in the closing moments of the race, Japan's Takuma Sato inevitably stole the headlines at the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. But it was to be a win that spoke volumes of the growing success of Andretti Autosport, whose drivers led a combined 98 laps at this year's race and also laid claim to last year's winner, Alexander Rossi. Mobil 1 The Grid spoke to drivers Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Sato and Rossi, as well as team owner Michael Andretti, to find out how a strong team ethic has played its part in the success of the team.

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information OK