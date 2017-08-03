STR People: Chantelle and Ashley - Scuderia Toro Rosso

This is a chat with Chantelle Sampat and Ashley Thoday, in our UK base. Both of them work as aerodynamicists, but their backgrounds are completely different.
Ashely was actually born and brought up right here in Bicester, home to our wind tunnel. He had already worked in motor sport, prior to joining Scuderia Toro Rosso and cut his teeth designing Formula Indy cars. As for Chantelle, she worked here as an intern, even before completing her studies. Once she had graduated, she came back to embark on a full time careers as a Junior Aerodynamicist. So we have a local boy and a London lass, working with the wind tunnel, doing simulation work, playing Italy v England five-a-side football and shopping in the famous Bicester Village outlet mall. Different but complementary and team players through and through.
