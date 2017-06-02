F1 Video

STR People - Brendan and Ben - Scuderia Toro Rosso

Our team is made up of a large number of professionals, all experts in their field. Their experience and effort is what allows the team to be competitive in the Formula 1 World Championship. We call ourselves “STR People” and in most cases the general public don’t know who they are, as they work behind the scenes. But away from the glare of the spotlights, teamwork is vital and that’s why we have paired them up and interviewed them for you. We start this journey in our wind tunnel in Bicester, England where we had a chat with Head of Aerodynamics Brendan Gilhome and his Deputy, Ben Mallock.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.